"Tom Brady's on a mission to break every record I have" - Peyton Manning jokes Buccaneers QB coming for one record he still owns

Tom Brady is in his 23rd season in the NFL and his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He owns almost every NFL record that a quarterback could ever own in his career, except for one held by Peyton Manning.

Manning holds the record for most touchdown passes in a season after throwing 55 touchdown passes in the 2013 season with the Denver Broncos. Unsurprisingly, he won his fifth MVP as well.

On the Games with Names podcast, Manning said that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is out to get every record he has. This includes surpassing his 55 touchdowns in a season:

"55 touchdowns in a 16 game season, right? I mean, they've gone to 17 games. They still haven't got it. I'm sure it's going down. Brady's on a mission to break every record that I have. Right? I mean, he will. He wants to break that 55."

Manning added that the Tampa Bay quarterback has more retirements than him as well:

"Mahomes, I'm sure, is going to get there at some point, too. So most of my records have fallen. That's one that's kind of been around for a little while. I mean, to tell you how competitive Brady is now, he goes out and he gets more retirements than me, right?"

Tom Brady owns the record for the most passing touchdowns (624) and passing yards (84,520) in NFL history. Manning is third all-time in both categories (71,940 yards and 539 TDs). The most touchdowns thrown in a season by Brady is 50, this was as a member of the New England Patriots in 2017.

Both quarterbacks have faced each other on 17 occasions in their careers and the pair had one of the best rivalries in NFL history.

Tom Brady versus Peyton Manning all-time

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning - AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Tom Brady spent the first 20 seasons with the Patriots, while Manning played 17 seasons (13 with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Broncos). Playing head-to-head, Brady won 11 of those games while Manning won the remaining six. Their last meeting took place in the AFC Championship game in January 2016 in Denver.

Manning led the Broncos to a victory over the Patriots as the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50 that season. Overall, Manning threw for 4,895 yards in games against the former Patriots quarterback, who in turn threw for 4,323 yards against Manning.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports Most PASS TD during 1 season in NFL history:

1. 2013 Peyton Manning (55)

T2. 2007 Tom Brady & 2020 Patrick Mahomes (50)

4. 2004 Peyton Manning (49)

T5. 1984 Dan Marino & 2020 Aaron Rodgers (48)

It will be interesting to see if Tom Brady can surpass 55 touchdowns this season, adding another illustrious record to his resume.

