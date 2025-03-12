Philadelphia Eagles 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Zack Baun and more

The Philadelphia Eagles made significant moves last week, agreeing with RB Saquon Barkley on an extension and signing LB Zack Baun to a new contract. The reigning Super Bowl champions, however, have seen a number of free agents leave for other teams, including CB Isaiah Rodgers, LB Oren Burks, RB Kenny Gainwell, DE Josh Sweat, and DT Milton Williams.

The Eagles are reportedly not expected to make significant free agency signings this season. Nevertheless, let us examine the Eagles' offseason moves so far.

Philadelphia Eagles free agency tracker 2025

While the Philadelphia Eagles have lost a number of players, especially in defense, they have not brought in any new player in free agency.

On Wednesday, March 5, the Eagles, however, re-signed Zack Baun, effectively preventing the All-Pro linebacker from officially becoming a free agent. A three-year, $51 million contract extension was reached between the two parties, with an additional $1.5 million in incentives and $34 million in guaranteed money.

A day before Baun's deal was announced, the Birds had announced an agreement on a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with running back Saquon Barkley, making him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Barkley and Baun both contributed significantly to the Eagles' march to the Super Bowl last season. The 28-year-old linebacker recorded 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles in 2024 while playing on a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Baun's impressive performances continued into the postseason, where he recorded two picks and 33 tackles.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 trade dealings

1) QB Kenny Pickett/Dorian Thompson-Robinson

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Cleveland Browns had traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange, they sent quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to Philadelphia.

Pickett was quarterback Jalen Hurts' backup in Philadelphia last season. He had previously played in Pittsburgh for two years after being selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Pickett passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns in the five games (one start) he played for the Eagles last season.

2) S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson/OT Kenyon Green

In a trade with the Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired offensive tackle Kenyon Green along with a 2026 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Birds gave up a 2026 sixth-round pick and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The trade came as a surprise because Gardner-Johnson played a big role in the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl last season. In 16 regular-season games, he notched 59 tackles, 12 passes defended, and six interceptions.

Injuries plagued Green's tenure with the Texans since his 2022 rookie season, in which he started 14 games. He sustained a shoulder injury in 2023 that kept him out of the season. Another shoulder injury also kept him out of action for part of the 2024 season.

