Philadelphia Eagles 3-round mock draft: Updated projections  after quiet start to free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles have won it all. As such, some may argue that the roster is perfect as is. With most of the pieces coming back in 2025, general manager Howie Roseman appears to believe as much at least compared to what he could have gotten in the free agency blitz.

Ad

The Eagles, however, will have no choice but to add some new faces to the team in the 2025 NFL Draft. Of course, having won the Super Bowl, they will be picking last in the majority of rounds by default. Still, there will be a chance to bolster the team.

Here's a look at what the Eagles are likely to do in the NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles mock draft for first three rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 32: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Ad

Trending

The wide receiver room is already strong with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith but adding a new piece to turn toward as a deep threat would make the unit even more perfect.

Golden turned heads at the NFL Combine with his speed. According to Sports Reference, he led his conference in receiving touchdowns in 2024.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 64: Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

The offensive line is always the least flashy position to draft, but the best time to do it is after winning a Super Bowl. Most of the best prospects are available at the top of the draft board as it becomes time for Super Bowl winners to pick.

Ad

The line can always use bolstering and the Eagles add the Ohio State guard to play him at multiple positions as needed as a backup in 2025.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 96: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

The tight end is an area where the squad might benefit from additional ammunition. Dallas Goedert, 30, is coming off his third consecutive season with fewer yards than the year before. As a result, the Eagles plan to emphasize acquiring one of the top tight end prospects from the draft.

Harold Fannin Jr. logged 117 catches, 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final college season. Tyler Warren is getting a lot of hype but Fannin Jr. has a chance to be the better prospect overall and the Eagles get him in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.