Philadelphia Eagles 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for NFC East franchise

The Philadelphia Eagles have different goals for the 2025 season after winning Super Bowl LIX and putting the target the Kansas City Chiefs had on their backs for the last two seasons.

Despite having one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league, general manager Howie Roseman will try to add as much talent as possible in the NFL draft.

With eight picks under control for the big night, the Eagles could bring enough help to stay on top of the NFL for at least one more season.

Philadelphia Eagles mock draft for five rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Philadelphia Eagles

#1 - Round 1, Pick 32: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Mike Green is considered the best option for the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 32 by Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft simulator.

Green would address one of the team's biggest needs at EDGE. In three years in college, Green played 32 games between Virginia and Marshall. He posted 84 tackles and 22.5 sacks, including 17 in his final season.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 64: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

After losing key offensive line pieces like Jason Kelce, the Eagles need to bring new talent to protect Jalen Hurts.

Dylan Fairchild's 6-foot-five 315-pound body is ready to take on the job and leave his mark on the Eagles as a potential No. 64 overall pick.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 96: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

On the same note, Cameron Williams seems ready to join the Eagles with a 6-foot-5, 335 pounds body that could put opponents in complex situations.

The Texas product would be the third selection for the Super Bowl LIX champions.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 134: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The Eagles' secondary also requires some work, more so after C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded to Houston and Darius Slay joined the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The senior cornerback posted 48 tackles in 2024 to go along with two forced fumbles and one interception. The Ohio State Buckeyes star is coming off a championship and could be a team going through the same circumstances.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 161: Luke Newman, OG, Michigan State

Syndication: Lansing State Journal - Source: Imagn

Continuing with the offensive linemen note, Luke Newman of Michigan State is also a good option for the Eagles.

He would be drafted in the fifth round to add more competition to the linemen.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 164: Justin Barron, LB, Syracuse

NCAA Football: ACC Football Kickoff - Source: Imagn

Justin Barron is another intriguing name who could join the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2025 season.

His 88 tackles and two sacks during his senior year could be beneficial for Philadelphia, as their defense is going through changes after a Super Bowl run.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 165: Nate Carter, RB, Michigan State

Syndication: Lansing State Journal - Source: Imagn

Yes, there isn't much to do when your RB1 is Saquon Barkley, but adding another piece to the room hasn't hurt.

Nate Carter's numbers decreased from 185 carries to 116 and 798 rushing yards to 499 with the Michigan State Spartans. Carter has an RB2 ceiling, meaning he could be the right partner for Barkley.

#8 - Round 5, Pick 168: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Last but not least, Nazir Stackhouse is another name to keep an eye on for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He's a defensive tackle who helped the Georgia Bulldogs to the college football quarterfinals before Notre Dame sent them home. The Eagles could take a steal with this guy.

