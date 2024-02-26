Philadelphia Eagles 7-round Mock Draft: Rebuilding a struggling defense

Mock drafts for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 may have looked a bit different a few months ago than they do now. They opened last season with a 10-1 record after making a Super Bowl appearance the year before. They appeared to be built to be consistent contenders, which would allow them to mostly make luxury picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Everything changed after that as they epically collapsed by losing six of the final seven games overall. This will likely change their strategy going forward as they now need to address the issues that ultimately contributed to their collapse. Their 31st-ranked defense was one of the most alarming problems, so it is one of the biggest focuses of this mock draft.

Philadelphia Eagles 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eagles Mock Draft

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

22nd overall pick: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson Tigers

Passing defense was probably the biggest overall weakness of the Eagles last year. It contributed to why they gave up the second-most points per game during the final seven games of the season. They address this right away in this mock draft with Nate Wiggins, one of the best pure coverage cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL draft class.

Philadelphia Eagles 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

50th overall pick: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa Hawkeyes

The Eagles use this mock draft to double on cornerbacks with their first two picks. Selecting Cooper DeJean is a good contrast in styles to Nate Wiggins, as he is much more physical and excels in press coverage and run support. Landing this duo could immediately solve arguably the biggest issue with their roster last year.

53rd overall pick: T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas Longhorns

With Fletcher Cox pending free agency this year and likely nearing retirement even if he does resign with the Eagles, T'Vondre Sweat could be his potential replacement. Sweat may not have the same pass-rushing skills as Cox, but he is one of the biggest and strongest defensive linemen in this year's class.

97th overall pick: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon Ducks

After going with three consecutive defensive players in this mock draft, the Eagles grab Bucky Irving, one of the most explosive running back prospects. He can potentially pair well with Kenneth Gainwell in contrasting styles that should complement each other. This serves as an alternate plan for D'Andre Swift, who is scheduled to become a free agent.

Philadelphia Eagles 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

160th overall pick: Keaton Bills, OG, Utah Utes

The Eagles have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL for several years, but they are starting to age. Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson have both been rumored to be considering retirement, so adding Keaton Bills begins to replace some of their elite depth on the line.

170th overall pick: Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Linebackers are one of the Eagles' weakest position groups, so they would be wise to look for some upgrades. Steele Chambers can potentially do so in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

171st overall pick: Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

The Eagles have shown a preference in selecting pass rushers during each NFL draft. Jaylen Harrell is a potential late-round steal in 2024 with his athletic upside and playing in one of the best defensive programs in the entire country.

178th overall pick: Bryan Addison, S, Oregon Ducks

The early stages of this mock draft included a focus on improving the Eagles' passing defense, and they could supplement that again in the later rounds. Bryan Addison is a proven contributor who should be capable of being a rotational piece among their defensive backs.

189th overall pick: Sean Martin, EDGE, West Virginia Mountaineers

The Eagles could go back to their strategy of adding as many upside pass rushers as possible to complement their pressuring defensive scheme. Sean Martin is a solid late-round value that can add to their coveted depth on the edge of their defense.