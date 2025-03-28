Philadelphia Eagles 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for reigning Super Bowl champions

The Philadelphia Eagles capped off an impressive season last year by winning a Super Bowl ring. They can now use the offseason to continue building their roster as they look to defend their championship. The 2025 NFL Draft will be one of their best opportunities to do so. They currently have eight total picks, all in the first five rounds, and here's how they could use them in this mock draft.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 32: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

The Philadelphia Eagles have established a clear identity under general manager Howie Roseman and it starts in the trenches. He has often targeted linemen on both sides of the ball early on in the draft each year.

With Josh Sweat departing the team during the free agency period, it wouldn't be at all surprising for them to target an edge rusher in the first round. Shemar Stewart is one of the top overall prospects at the position and could be available when they are on the clock.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 64: Zy Alexander, CB, LSU Tigers

Darius Slay was released during the offseason, and while the franchise drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last year, they are still thin at the position. They appear to have hit home runs with their two rookies from last season, and if they select Zy Alexander this year, they may do so again.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 96: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky Wildcats

Milton Williams played a major role on the Eagles' defensive line last year which helped them win a Super Bowl ring. They were unable to re-sign him during free agency, so they would be wise to find a potential replacement in the draft. Deone Walker makes sense as a mid-round target with plenty of upside, especially playing alongside Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 134: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama Crimson Tide

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Eagles will select Malachi Moore in the fourth round. Their safeties are one of the weakest positions on their entire roster, so it's surely an area that they would benefit from improving.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 161: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn Huskies

Philadelphia's offensive line features Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata as one of the best tandems of tackles in the entire NFL. With Johnson aging and nearing retirement, now would be the ideal time to start developing his potential replacement in the near future. Chase Lundt can potentially fill that role.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 164: Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State Hornets

Roseman has always put an emphasis on offensive linemen, so doubling up on blockers to improve their overall depth would fit his overall strategy. Jackson Slater has the upside to be a sleeper this year if he is still available in the mid-to-late rounds.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 165: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas Longhorns

Dallas Goedert has just one year remaining on his current contract and has been rumored to possibly be on his way out of Philadelphia soon. The Eagles have a mediocre group of tight ends behind, so Gunnar Helm could be an immediate upgrade.

#8 - Round 5, Pick 168: Sean Martin, EDGE, West Virginia Mountaineers

Finding upside in the later rounds of any draft can be extremely valuable to any team's overall roster construction. The Eagles have shown a preference for being deep at their rotational pass-rusher spot, making Sean Martin an intriguing target. He also has positional flexibility on the defensive line, which adds to his overall upside.

