Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Full list of Nick Sirianni's selections

The Philadelphia Eagles had the best roster in the league last season, and they made the most of it by winning the Super Bowl. Philadelphia found players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean through the draft last year, both of whom played a significant role in their success.

For the Eagles to continue their dominance, general manager Howie Roseman must nail another draft, as it is the best way to improve the roster.

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 32

Round 2, pick 32

Round 3, pick 32

Round 4, pick 32

Round 5, pick 25

Round 5, pick 28

Round 5, pick 29

Round 5, pick 32

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

