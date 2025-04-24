  • home icon
Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Full list of Nick Sirianni's selections

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:21 GMT
The Philadelphia Eagles had the best roster in the league last season, and they made the most of it by winning the Super Bowl. Philadelphia found players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean through the draft last year, both of whom played a significant role in their success.

For the Eagles to continue their dominance, general manager Howie Roseman must nail another draft, as it is the best way to improve the roster.

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025

  • Round 1, pick 32
  • Round 2, pick 32
  • Round 3, pick 32
  • Round 4, pick 32
  • Round 5, pick 25
  • Round 5, pick 28
  • Round 5, pick 29
  • Round 5, pick 32

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Round 1

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Round 2

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Round 3

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Round 5

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Round 6

Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Round 7

