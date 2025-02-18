Philadelphia Eagles draft picks 2025: Full list of selections for Super Bowl winners

The 2025 NFL Draft order was officially completed after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX to avoid an unprecedented three-peat.

Ad

The Eagles also defeated the defending champions, the New England Patriots, in their first Super Bowl victory in 2018. With their latest victory, they are the first team in NFL history to defeat defending champions in multiple Super Bowl wins.

The reigning Super Bowl champions currently own the No. 32 and last pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. They also have the pick No. 64 overall to complete the second round in April's draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After acquiring promising youngsters Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in the draft last year, the Eagles' front office may be turning to this year's draft once again for more impact players, especially given the 17 upcoming free agents this offseason and the limited amount of cap space available.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here are all of the Philadelphia Eagles' spots in this year's draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What rounds are the Philadelphia Eagles' draft picks in 2025?

We now know the precise spots at which the Eagles will pick players in the 2025 NFL Draft after the draft order was confirmed.

Round 1, pick 32 Round 2, pick 64 Round 3, pick 96 Round 4, pick 129 (via Detroit Lions) Round 5, pick 162 (via Houston Texans) Round 5, pick 166 (via Washington Commanders) Round 5, pick 169

None of the Philadelphia Eagles' seven 2025 NFL Draft selections are in the sixth or seventh rounds. All of their draft selections are in the first five rounds.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who did the Philadelphia Eagles select in the 2024 draft?

Below is a breakdown of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 NFL Draft selections:

Round 1 (No. 22 overall) — Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Round 2 (No. 40 overall) - Defensive back Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Round 3 (No. 94 overall, from San Francisco 49ers) - edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian University

Round 4 (No. 127 overall, from Houston Texans) - RB Will Shipley, Clemson

Ad

Round 5 (No. 152 overall, from Washington Commanders) - wide receiver Ainias Smith, Texas A&M University

Round 5 (No. 155 overall, from Indianapolis Colts) - linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Round 5 (No. 172 overall, compensatory pick) - guard Trevor Keegan, University of Michigan

Round 6 (No. 185 overall) - Wide receiver Johnny Wilson, Florida State University

Round 6 (No. 190 overall) - offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, NC State

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.