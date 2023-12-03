Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Latest on Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox, Zach Cunnigham and more for Week 13

This Sunday, December 3, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial Week 13 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles, riding a five-game winning streak, aim to extend their success with the advantage of playing on their home turf.

The San Francisco 49ers, who have won their previous three games, will be looking to extend their winning streak as well. The 49ers are anticipated to be better rested than their opponent for this game because they last played on Thanksgiving, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 31–13.

In contrast, the Eagles had a short week, clinching an overtime victory of 37–34 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after a Monday night triumph over the Chiefs.

Let's examine the Philadelphia Eagles injury report before Sunday's game.

Philadelphia Eagles Week 13 injury report

Two important players for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers are out.

Due to hamstring and knee issues, respectively, linebacker Zach Cunningham and safety Justin Evans will not be available for the game. Due to his forearm issue and "doubtful" designation, tight end Dallas Goedert is another player who is unlikely to participate in the Iggles. For the game, tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin) are listed as "questionable.”

Dallas Goedert's injury update

After suffering a fractured right forearm during his club's 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has not played for the team since. Following the Dallas game, Philadelphia had a bye week, so they refrained from placing the tight end on injured reserve in the hopes that he would be available for the team's Week 14 rematch with the Cowboys, at the latest.

As of right now, Goedert is labeled as "doubtful" on the Philadelphia Eagles' most recent injury report, suggesting he won't play again until Week 14. Players with 'doubtful' tags are rarely found in game-day lineups, so we don't anticipate Goedert to be ready on Sunday.

Goedert did not take part in Wednesday's or Thursday's practices, but on Friday, he stated he would attempt to persuade the trainers that he is capable of playing on Sunday.

Goedert told reporters:

"In my mind, I'm ready to go but I still need to speak with the doctors."

Goedert has missed the last two games, but Jack Stoll filled in for him. It is anticipated that he will carry on in that capacity on Sunday against the Niners.

Prior to his injury, Goedert had recorded 38 receptions for 410 yards and two scores this season.

Fletcher Cox's injury update

Due to a groin injury, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox couldn't complete the team's most recent game against the Bills. As a result, the player was labeled a "DNP" at practice all week, which is concerning for his position going into Week 13. The player hasn't been ruled out of the game yet, though.

It's uncommon for a player to skip a whole practice week and still play in the game, but Cox is one of the players on this Philadelphia squad that can play without participating in practice.

The plus side for the Eagles regarding Cox's replacement (should he eventually be sidelined) is that defensive tackle Milton Williams, who was sidelined for last week's overtime victory over Buffalo, will return for Week 13.

Zach Cunningham's injury update

Zach Cunningham, a linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles, will not participate when his team plays the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

Last week against the Bills, the linebacker sustained a hamstring injury that required him to leave the game. As a result, he missed an entire practice week.

Given Cunningham's performance this season as the team's starting linebacker, this revelation is certainly devastating for the Birds.

With Cunningham sidelined, the team's starting linebackers going into Week 13 will be Christian Elliss and Nicholas Morrow.