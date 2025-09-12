  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Latest on Dallas Goedert, Will Shipley, Landon Dickerson and more for Week 2

Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Latest on Dallas Goedert, Will Shipley, Landon Dickerson and more for Week 2

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 12, 2025 23:19 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Philadelphia Eagles injury report: Latest on Dallas Goedert, Will Shipley, Landon Dickerson, and more for Week 2 - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24–20 on Thursday Night Football to start the 2025 season. They will try to maintain that upward trend in Week 2, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.

Ad

Let's take a look at the Eagles' injury report for the Week 2 clash to see if any of their key players will miss out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Philadelphia Eagles injury report for Week 2

The final injury report for the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 2 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs was released on Friday. The team ruled three players out - offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder), running back Will Shipley (oblique), and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee).

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Eagles faced the Cowboys in Week 1 without quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb), allowing Sam Howell to fill in as the backup behind Jalen Hurts. McKee was labeled questionable on Friday's injury report after recording limited practice participation, which may mean he won't be available again in Week 2.

Ad

Edge Jalyx Hunt (hip) and guard Landon Dickerson (back) are not carrying any injury designation into Week 2. They both started the week as limited practice participants but were upgraded to full participants on Thursday and Friday.

Dallas Goedert injury update

Dallas Goedert has been ruled out for Week 2 after failing to practice this week due to a sprained knee.

Goedert likely sustained that knee issue during the Week 1 game, even though he didn't particularly appear to be affected by it against the Cowboys.

Ad

The knee injury is not deemed serious enough to land Goedert on injured reserve, but it'd mean Jalen Hurts won't have one of his key weapons against the Chiefs.

Philadelphia will rely on Grant Calcaterra as the top tight end while Kylen Granson serves as the TE2. They might activate Cameron Latu or E.J. Jenkins from their practice squad to serve as TE3.

When asked about Shipley's injury, coach Nick Sirianni said his absence could mean an opportunity for other players.

Ad
"I think we have some guys. Calcaterra has done a really good job of stepping in and playing when Dallas hasn't been able to play these last couple of years," Sirianni said on Friday.
Ad

Will Shipley injury update

Will Shipley missed all of this week's practice because of a fractured rib he sustained during the season opener. He appeared uneasy when he left that Week 1 game and walked down the hallway.

At this point, it's still unclear if Shipley will end up on the injured reserve list, but he has been ruled out for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Shipley's absence for Week 2, the Eagles will probably deploy Tank Bigsby and A.J. Dillon as secondary running backs to Saquon Barkley.

Ad
Ad

Landon Dickerson injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles' starting guard, Landon Dickerson, went down with a back injury during the Week 1 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dickerson recorded a limited practice on Wednesday to begin the week, but he managed to log two full practices before being taken off the injured report on Friday. He is primed to start on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications