NFL 2018 Squad Preview: Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles Victory Parade

While the 41-33 scoreline is still fresh on our mind, it would be foolish for the Philadelphia Eagles to sleep over it. Many have won the Vince Lombardi in the past, but only a few can claim to repeat NFL champions. And rightly so, the Eagles have found enough reason to evolve or tweak their roster and chase back to back titles.

While they've kept much of their Super Bowl-winning core intact, the Birds have added a few interesting pieces through this off-season. While they had to let go off some their marquee veterans, their roster still seems adept and voluminous to say the least.

Departures

The Eagles had a tough call to make, coming into this season's draft - with the future of some of their key championship pieces. LeGarrette Blount left them through free agency, which was surprising and debatable, and they traded Torrey Smith which was expected. Brent Celek chose to leave, and suddenly the Eagles were without their veteran offensive end of last year. Trey Burton, Vinny Curry and Beau Allen also left the squad to ply their trade elsewhere.

Arrivals

The Philadelphia Eagles completed five picks through the 2018 draft, adding significant depth to their championship roster. Apart from picking up some notable draft picks, the Eagles found some quality offensive replacements in Mike Wallace and Richard Rodgers. In Haloti Ngata, Michael Bennett and Josh Sweat, the squad has been injected with some serious defensive arsenal. Corey Nelson and Paul Worrilow complete the Eagles' off-season trade.

Draft Picks

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

This 6-4, 260-pound tight end had a stellar season at Dakota State - propelling the Eagles to draft him in the second round. With a combined total of 164 catches for 2,404 yards, Goedert made a name for himself as a polished pass catcher and a crisp runner.

Avonte Maddox, CB, Pittsburgh

Maddox earned himself the reputation of an excellent tackler and a leader of the defense, through his time at Pittsburgh. While he will compete for a starting job at the Eagles, his size and physicality puts them in good stead.

Josh Sweat, DE, Florida State

Josh Sweat at the NFL Combine - Day 4

Touted as one of the best run-stoppers in the country, Sweat has the size and speed to put most offensive ends off balance. While he may be a rotational piece with this squad, he sure promises to be a long-term replacement for Chris Long.

Matt Pryor, T, TCU

With a 36 inch arm length and a 11.5 inch palm span, Pryor is regarded as an excellent pass protector. While his weight has been an issue, the Eagles sure see an excellent defensive prospect in him.

Jordan Maliata, T, Australia

The famed star of the Australian Rugby League, Maliata is a serious offensive tackle presence. At 346 pounds with a 6-8 length, he made an instant impression on all the five teams that contacted him for a workout in the pre-draft process, including the Eagles.