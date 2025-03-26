Philadelphia Eagles Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Nick Sirianni and Co.

The NFL draft, the most significant offseason event, will begin on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. During the three-day event, more than 250 talents from colleges throughout the nation will have their names announced, marking the start of their professional careers.

However, NFL teams are allowed to meet with some of these hopefuls prior to the draft, particularly those they might be interested in selecting on draft day. Teams are allowed to invite up to 30 players in for "top 30 visits," which are meant to help each team learn more about the candidates.

The team may not end up drafting the players they invite for the "top 30 visits" despite these meetings. Howie Roseman, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, has once acknowledged that the team uses the "top 30 visits" as a veil to conceal their actual draft intentions.

The Eagles hosted linebacker Jalyx Hunt, wide receiver Ainias Smith, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean for their "top 30 visits" last year, and they ultimately selected all five in the draft.

Tracking the Philadelphia Eagles’ top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Donovan Ezeiruaku (Edge rusher) - Boston College

Donovan Ezeiruaku is projected to be a first-round draft selection in several mock drafts. However, it is uncertain whether he will still be available when the Eagles choose at No. 32 overall. During his four years at Boston College, Ezeiruaku had 47 appearances and recorded 47 tackles for loss, 21 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

The Eagles would love to have Ezeiruaku on their team in 2025 and beyond after losing Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham's retirement.

2) Elijah Roberts (Edge rusher) - SMU

Elijah Roberts transferred to SMU after seeing little playing time during his three years at Miami, where he started his collegiate football career. He played in 27 games over two seasons at SMU, recording 24 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

3) Maxwell Hairston (cornerback) - Kentucky

Maxwell Hairston played 32 times during his three years at Kentucky. He demonstrated his ability to make defensive plays while recording six interceptions, three pick-sixes, ten passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

The Eagles most certainly won't be using an early-round pick to choose Hairston, if they take him at all since they don't necessarily need a cornerback. The team still has Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Kelee Ringo on its roster.

4) Josh Conerly Jr. (offensive tackle) - Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr. was selected to the first team All-Big Ten in 2024, his second season as a starting left tackle for Oregon. With a 40-yard sprint time of 5.05 seconds and a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump, he also had a strong performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

5) Marcus Mbow (offensive lineman) - Purdue

Marcus Mbow played right guard and right tackle during his time at Purdue, but according to analysts, he would be more suited to playing at guard in the NFL.

The following is a list of other players the Eagles are reportedly hosting during the "top 30 visits":

Anthony Belton (offensive tackle) - NC State

Jalen Travis (offensive tackle) - Iowa State

Jaydon Blue (running back) - Texas

