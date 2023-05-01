Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agent signings: What move has GM Howie Hoseman worked after the 2023 NFL draft?

The Philadelphia Eagles selected seven players during the 2023 NFL draft, but the team is not done adding to their roster for the upcoming season. They have been very active in the undrafted free-agent market in a bid to bolster their squad.

The Super Bowl finalists drafted defensive tackle Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith, offensive tackle Tyler Steen and safety Sydney Brown on the first two days of the NFL draft. They added cornerback Kelee Ringo, quarterback Tanner McKee and defensive end Moro Ojomo on the final-day rush.

Which undrafted free agent has the Philadelphia Eagles signed?

The Eagles have done a good job in bringing top undrafted free agents to Philadelphia in the past few years and this season hasn't been different. General manager Howie Roseman has been aggressive in attracting top talents in the undrafted free agent market.

The franchise has so far signed seven undrafted players. This includes Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata, who recorded 41 receptions for 526 yards and two touchdowns in the 2022 season, as well as Kansas State punter and kicker Ty Zentner, who is viewed as providing some competition to Arryn Siposs.

Trevor Reid, the offensive lineman who was a two-season starter at Louisville, has also joined the Eagles. The team also added Jadon Haselwood, a wide receiver from Arkansas, to the offense. Reid played with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma in 2019, recording 19 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.

Roseman has done well to rebuild the decimated defense in the draft as he added a few players to the defensive team from the undrafted free agent market. The Philadelphia Eagles now have Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren and LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner on their roster.

Philadelphia Eagles Roster Size

The Eagles had a total of 71 players on their roster before the 2023 NFL draft. They added seven players during the draft and traded for D'Andre Swift during the offseason. Having waived DT Marvin Wilson, the squad summed up to 78 players without undrafted free agents.

With the addition of seven new players in the undrafted free agent market, the Eagles now have just five spots open on their preseason roster. Despite only being able to register 53 players for the regular season, NFL teams are allowed to have up to 90 players in their offseason squad.

The Philadelphia Eagles might evidently look to add more undrafted free agents in the coming days. Their efforts in bringing in such players have yielded some valuable discoveries and the team will not look to abandon the strategy. There are still a couple of surprise miss-outs in the draft that are up for grabs in the market. We will have to wait to see who else the Eagles could be interested in.

