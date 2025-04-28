  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 28, 2025 03:07 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft- Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles may be the defending Super Bowl champions, but that does not mean they are done stacking their roster. With stalwarts like Brandon Graham and Darius Slay gone, they went with a "best player available" approach for the recently-concluded Draft.

Ad

That thinking factored into their decision to swap picks with the Kansas City Chiefs, their victims in New Orleans two and a half months ago. Afterward, they settled on run-stopping linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

The result is a quartet of him, fellow rookie Smael Mondon, and veterans Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean that legitimately looks unbreakable for even the best running backs in the league. But he is not the only rookie to watch out for within the Eagles - another star could emerge from the following pool...

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 UDFA Tracker

This is a list of undrafted agents that the Eagles have signed so far:

  • RB Montrell Johnson, Florida
  • OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
  • S Maxen Hook, Toledo
  • LB Lance Dixon, Toledo
  • CB BJ Mayes, Texas A&M
  • CB Brandon Johnson, Oregon
  • RB ShunDerrick Powell, Central Arkansas
  • WR Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

Maxen Hook was an All-MAC selection beginning with his second season at Toledo. His former college teammate Lance Dixon began his career at Penn State before transferring to West Virginia in 2021, where he made the Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota (he had 11 tackles in the 6-18 defeat).

Ad

At 6'8" and 341 lbs., former All-Big Ten honorable mention Hollin Pierce fits the Eagles' mold of an unusually huge lineman who can "maul" tacklers and rushers, especially when it comes to the "Tush Push".

BJ Mayes and Brandon Johnson were both primarily used as nickelbacks in college and could compete in that role should Cooper DeJean be moved outside to replace Darius Slay, who was released after the Super Bowl win and joined the intrastate Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

A former Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Montrell Johnson shared carries with Travis Etienne's younger brother Trevor in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, ShunDerrick Powell exploded for at least 1,000 yards in both his seasons at Central Arkansas, scoring 14 touchdowns in 2024. Both are expected to compete for a backup spot behind Saquon Barkley.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Draft recap

  • Rd. 1, No. 30: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
  • Rd. 2, No. 64: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
  • Rd. 4, No. 111: DI Ty Robinson, Nebraska
  • Rd. 5, No. 145: CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
  • Rd. 5, No. 161: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
  • Rd. 5, No. 168: OI Drew Kendall, Boston College
  • Rd. 6, No. 181: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
  • Rd. 6, No. 191: OT Myles Hinton, Michigan
  • Rd. 6, No. 207: OT Cameron Williams, Texas
  • Rd. 6, No. 209: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications