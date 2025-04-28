Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles may be the defending Super Bowl champions, but that does not mean they are done stacking their roster. With stalwarts like Brandon Graham and Darius Slay gone, they went with a "best player available" approach for the recently-concluded Draft.

Ad

That thinking factored into their decision to swap picks with the Kansas City Chiefs, their victims in New Orleans two and a half months ago. Afterward, they settled on run-stopping linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

The result is a quartet of him, fellow rookie Smael Mondon, and veterans Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean that legitimately looks unbreakable for even the best running backs in the league. But he is not the only rookie to watch out for within the Eagles - another star could emerge from the following pool...

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 UDFA Tracker

This is a list of undrafted agents that the Eagles have signed so far:

RB Montrell Johnson, Florida

OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers

S Maxen Hook, Toledo

LB Lance Dixon, Toledo

CB BJ Mayes, Texas A&M

CB Brandon Johnson, Oregon

RB ShunDerrick Powell, Central Arkansas

WR Taylor Morin, Wake Forest

Maxen Hook was an All-MAC selection beginning with his second season at Toledo. His former college teammate Lance Dixon began his career at Penn State before transferring to West Virginia in 2021, where he made the Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota (he had 11 tackles in the 6-18 defeat).

Ad

At 6'8" and 341 lbs., former All-Big Ten honorable mention Hollin Pierce fits the Eagles' mold of an unusually huge lineman who can "maul" tacklers and rushers, especially when it comes to the "Tush Push".

BJ Mayes and Brandon Johnson were both primarily used as nickelbacks in college and could compete in that role should Cooper DeJean be moved outside to replace Darius Slay, who was released after the Super Bowl win and joined the intrastate Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

A former Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Montrell Johnson shared carries with Travis Etienne's younger brother Trevor in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, ShunDerrick Powell exploded for at least 1,000 yards in both his seasons at Central Arkansas, scoring 14 touchdowns in 2024. Both are expected to compete for a backup spot behind Saquon Barkley.

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Draft recap

Rd. 1, No. 30: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Rd. 2, No. 64: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Rd. 4, No. 111: DI Ty Robinson, Nebraska

Rd. 5, No. 145: CB Mac McWilliams, UCF

Rd. 5, No. 161: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Rd. 5, No. 168: OI Drew Kendall, Boston College

Rd. 6, No. 181: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse

Rd. 6, No. 191: OT Myles Hinton, Michigan

Rd. 6, No. 207: OT Cameron Williams, Texas

Rd. 6, No. 209: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.