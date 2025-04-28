Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles may be the defending Super Bowl champions, but that does not mean they are done stacking their roster. With stalwarts like Brandon Graham and Darius Slay gone, they went with a "best player available" approach for the recently-concluded Draft.
That thinking factored into their decision to swap picks with the Kansas City Chiefs, their victims in New Orleans two and a half months ago. Afterward, they settled on run-stopping linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
The result is a quartet of him, fellow rookie Smael Mondon, and veterans Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean that legitimately looks unbreakable for even the best running backs in the league. But he is not the only rookie to watch out for within the Eagles - another star could emerge from the following pool...
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 UDFA Tracker
This is a list of undrafted agents that the Eagles have signed so far:
- RB Montrell Johnson, Florida
- OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
- S Maxen Hook, Toledo
- LB Lance Dixon, Toledo
- CB BJ Mayes, Texas A&M
- CB Brandon Johnson, Oregon
- RB ShunDerrick Powell, Central Arkansas
- WR Taylor Morin, Wake Forest
Maxen Hook was an All-MAC selection beginning with his second season at Toledo. His former college teammate Lance Dixon began his career at Penn State before transferring to West Virginia in 2021, where he made the Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota (he had 11 tackles in the 6-18 defeat).
At 6'8" and 341 lbs., former All-Big Ten honorable mention Hollin Pierce fits the Eagles' mold of an unusually huge lineman who can "maul" tacklers and rushers, especially when it comes to the "Tush Push".
BJ Mayes and Brandon Johnson were both primarily used as nickelbacks in college and could compete in that role should Cooper DeJean be moved outside to replace Darius Slay, who was released after the Super Bowl win and joined the intrastate Pittsburgh Steelers.
A former Sun Belt Freshman of the Year, Montrell Johnson shared carries with Travis Etienne's younger brother Trevor in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, ShunDerrick Powell exploded for at least 1,000 yards in both his seasons at Central Arkansas, scoring 14 touchdowns in 2024. Both are expected to compete for a backup spot behind Saquon Barkley.
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Draft recap
- Rd. 1, No. 30: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
- Rd. 2, No. 64: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
- Rd. 4, No. 111: DI Ty Robinson, Nebraska
- Rd. 5, No. 145: CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
- Rd. 5, No. 161: LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
- Rd. 5, No. 168: OI Drew Kendall, Boston College
- Rd. 6, No. 181: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
- Rd. 6, No. 191: OT Myles Hinton, Michigan
- Rd. 6, No. 207: OT Cameron Williams, Texas
- Rd. 6, No. 209: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
