Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens head to the Lincoln Financial Field to face off against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a Week 6 clash.

The Ravens sit in second place in the AFC North behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, who bested the Eagles 38-29 last week.

The Philadelphia Eagles are second in the NFC East despite having a losing record (1-2-1). They will be hoping for a win to leapfrog the Dallas Cowboys and create some separation from the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team in the league's weakest division.

Last time out, the Baltimore Ravens defense proved near impenetrable for the Cincinnati Bengals, who scored only three points. Eagles QB Carson Wentz will be hoping for a lot more production against an athletic and physical Ravens defense.

The Philadelphia Eagles played well in phases against the Steelers last week and will be hoping to build some momentum heading into the business end of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Head To Head

The all-time series is currently tied at 2-2-1. The last time these two teams faced each other was back in 2016 when the Baltimore Ravens edged the Philadelphia Eagles 27-26.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a winning record against Philadelphia, with two wins in three games.

Baltimore Ravens record in the league: W W L W W

Philadelphia Eagles record in the league: L T W L

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Team News

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens have a few injury concerns, mostly on the defensive side of things heading into this encounter.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh) was unable to practice on Wednesday but did return on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. Carson Wentz will be hoping the talented defensive back, who has two interceptions already this season, does not make it onto the field.

Defensive ends Derek Wolfe (concussion/neck) and Calais Campbell both sat out practice Wednesday, with the latter expected to make the squad come Sunday. Wolfe is listed as questionable at present.

Over on the offense, running back Mark Ingram missed Wednesday's practice but is expected to play, which is good news considering rookie JK Dobbins is yet to really find the form that prompted the Ravens to draft him in the second round.

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has also been back in practice since Thursday following a minor shoulder injury and should play.

Doubtful for Ravens: Derek Wolfe, Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters, Mark Ingram

Out for Ravens: None

For the Philadelphia Eagles, wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery both returned to limited practice on Thursday and could make the lineup come Sunday.

Starting center Jason Kelce is also expected to resume his role on the offensive line, while defensive tackle Fletcher Cox resumed full training on Thursday and will likely suit up this week.

Cornerbacks Devonte Maddox (ankle) and Darius Slay (concussion) also returned to practice late in the week but both are questionable for the game.

Doubtful for Eagles: Marcus Epps, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson

Out for Eagles: Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Projected Starters

Baltimore Ravens:

QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Mark Ingram, JK Dobbins

WR: Willie Snead IV, Marquise Brown

TE: Mark Andrews

Philadephia Eagles:

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott

WR: Travis Fulgham

TE: Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction

As dynamic as this Ravens offense has been, there are still nagging questions lingering over reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson's ability to consistently and accurately throw the football. The Ravens languish in second-to-last place in the league in passing yards per game, and the Eagles pass coverage -- despite being just about average -- is good enough to keep the yardage down through the air.

The bigger concern for the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff is that "Action Jackson" and the Baltimore running backs are second only to the Cleveland Browns when it comes to rushing yards (804). As a result, big performances will be required from the Eagles' defensive line.

For the Eagles to claw out a victory they are going to need a complete team performance. Wentz will need to perform at his best, Fletcher Cox will need to come up with sacks galore and Miles Sanders will need to find his vintage best.

Prediction: Lamar Jackson might not have hit the heights of last season just yet, but I think he and this Ravens offense will be too much for the Eagles to handle this Sunday, even with the fit-again Fletcher Cox lining up at defensive tackle for the home team.

The Ravens offense has been far from fantastic this season, but the Eagles could still struggle to keep up without the dual-receiving threat of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson if they don't play.

Ravens take the win 31-17.