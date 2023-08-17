The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns are set for preseason action on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia lost its first preseason game to the Baltimore Ravens 20-19 last Saturday. Cleveland beat the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game 21-16 and then lost to the Washington Commanders 17-15 on Friday.

The Eagles and Browns had two joint practices this week prior to the preseason game. Cleveland's head coach Kevin Stefanski also revealed that DeShaun Watson and most of the other key starters won't be playing any snaps on Thursday.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, hasn't announced if any starters are out, but it is reported that most starters won't see game action. With that, the Eagles will roll with Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee, and Ian Book at quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns prediction

Ian Book will likely see plenty of snaps

Although neither team is expected to play any key starters, the Philadelphia Eagles are -185 favorites on the betting line and -3.5 point favorites, and that is inching closer to potentially going to 4.

This game opened up at Philadelphia at -2.5, but the public has been on the Eagles as it appears the bettors like Philly's backups much more than Cleveland's.

When starters don't play, bettors often look at the backup quarterbacks and Philadelphia does have the better group. As well, the Eagles have a dominant defense, even if some starters don't play, so Philadelphia should be able to keep the Browns' offense at bay.

Cleveland is also in the third preseason game, so third-stringers and players that are on the cusp of the roster will likely see the bulk of the time.

Ultimately, at -185, I do like the Eagles on the money line here, as I like Philadelphia's defense and backup quarterbacks a lot more in this spot.

Eagles vs. Browns: Betting tips

Although I like Philadelphia at -185, the spread at +3.5 on Cleveland is intriguing. It will be hard for the Eagles to win by more than four points in this one, as this game could come down to a last-second field goal.

As well, the under 37.5 is also a good play for this game as both teams have solid defenses. The Philadelphia Eagles' first preseason game did go for 39 points, but Cleveland has an average of 33.5 points per game scored over their two preseason games, which is why I like the under here.

With two good defenses and mostly backups playing, give me the under.

How to watch Browns vs Eagles

TV Schedule: NBC, NFL Network

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP

Time: August 17, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

