Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 injury report: Latest on DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles lost their unbeaten record in the 2023 NFL season last week in a shock loss to the New York Jets. That's right, to a Jets team missing Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner due to injury. At least Jalen Hurts and company no longer have the burden of perfection weighing them down in 2023.

The Philadelphia Eagles' next game is against the rampant Miami Dolphins, who they will be welcoming to their home turf. Ahead of the crunch Week 7 matchup, they have a plethora of players on their injury report.

Let's take a look at who they are:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 injury report

According to the Philadelphia Eagles' official website, there are eleven players currently dealing with an injury heading into Monday Night Football. Some of these players were limited participants, while the others either did not participate or participated fully but with niggles.

First off, the likes of Reed Blankenship, Lane Johnson, Bradley Roby, and DeVonta Smith did not participate in the team's latest training session. Each of these players is dealing with a significant injury and is unlikely to play on Monday.

Furthermore, Jalen Carter, Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, and Milton Williams were limited participants in the training. They, too, are dealing with existing injuries, but they partook in some form of physical activities in training. These players could feature on Monday if the Eagles decide to go through that route.

Lastly, Sydney Brown, Eli Ricks, and Marlon Tuipulotu were full participants in the training. Save for any unforeseen circumstances; they will play on Monday against the Dolphins.

Expand Tweet

DeVonta Smith's injury update

Philadelphia Eagles’ speedy wideout DeVonta Smith has been a solid part of the team's receiving corps since he got drafted into the league. Smith's mixture of elusiveness and dynamic route running has helped turn the Eagles into a fearsome offensive side in today's NFL.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, their third-year wideout is battling with a hamstring injury coming into Week 7. Smith's status for the Miami game remains a game-time decision, as he didn't partake in any part of Friday's training. You can expect A.J. Brown to be targeted more with his wideout partner currently dealing with injury issues.

Expand Tweet

Dallas Goedert injury update

Dallas Goedert is another elite pass catcher for the Philadelphia Eagles with a questionable status ahead of Week 7. The long-term franchise tight end was a limited participant in Friday's training due to a groin issue.

Heading into the Monday night game against the Dolphins, Goedert is likely to play some part in the game. Of course, it all depends on how he feels over the weekend and if the Eagles coaching staff is comfortable with his recovery process. Nick Sirianni is not one to risk players for any reason whatsoever.