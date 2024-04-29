Philadelphia Eagles Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

After a shocking collapse in the 2023-24 regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles underwent a massive change.

Gone were Super Bowl-winning center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who retired within one week of each other. They also saw running back D'Andre Swift and safety Kevin Byard join the Chicago Bears.

The draft saw them massively upgrade their secondary, as they added the highly regarded cornerback duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, among others. Meanwhile, other players who were not called in the three-day event have received contracts as free agents.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 UDFA list

Here is a list of undrafted players who have since become Eagles:

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Talik Keaton, Marshall

TE – McCallan Castles, Tennessee

OT – Anim Dankwah, Howard

OT - Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

DT – Gabe Hall, Baylor

S – Andre Sam, LSU

S – Kanion Williams, Tulsa

Kendall Milton needs no introduction. He was a reserve rusher during the Georgia Bulldogs' championship years, but he finally broke through in 2023 with over 100 carries for almost 800 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Talik Keaton was decently prolific at both wide receiver and punt returner with the Thundering Herd, being a two-time first-team all-Conference USA at the latter position.

McCallan Castles initially spent his collegiate career within the University of California system - first at Berkeley, then at Davis. With the Volunteers, he won the 2024 Citrus Bowl, catching a touchdown pass.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Anim Dankwah moved to Ontario, Canada, where he took up gridiron. He then committed to FCS program Howard in Washington DC and made the all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team twice.

Gottlieb Ayedze initially played for Division II Frostburg State, where he was an All-MEC first-teamer and one-time All-American in his final three seasons with the Bobcats.

At only 290 lbs., Gabe Hall sits on the smaller side of the defensive tackle spectrum. He was an honorable mention to the All-Big 12 in his last two seasons.

Andre Sam had a very long college career initially five seasons at McNeese State before joining the FBS ranks at Marshall, then becoming a starter at LSU.

Kanion Williams initially spent five seasons at Oklahoma State, mainly as a special teamer, before moving to Tulsa as a graduate transfer.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft: A recap

Round 1, No. 22: CB Quinyon Mitchell

Round 2, No. 40: CB Cooper DeJean

Round 3, No. 94, DE Jalyx Hunt

Round 4, No. 127: RB Will Shipley

Round 5, No. 152: WR Ainias Smith

Round 5, No. 155: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Round 5, No. 172: OG Trevor Keegan

Round 6, No. 185: WR Johnny Wilson

Round 6, No. 190: C Dylan McMahon