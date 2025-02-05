Pitting Chiefs HC Andy Reid's resume vs Bill Belichick: Can Kansas City HC catch up to Patriots legend after Super Bowl 59?

Andy Reid and Bill Belichick are two of the greatest coaches in NFL history. They both rank near the top of the all-time rankings in total wins and have won multiple Super Bowl rings. Belichick remains ahead of Reid in most accumulative categories, but Reid can get closer to his records with a victory in the 2025 Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Andy Reid vs Bill Belichick regular season career

HC Andy Reid (image credit: getty)

Andy Reid and Bill Belichick both rank inside of the top four coaches in NFL histroy in terms of regular season wins. Reid has 273 and Beelichick has 302, trailing only George Halas' 318 and Don Shula's 328. Reid has split those victories almost evenly between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, while the majority of Belichick's came during his dynastic run with the New England Patriots.

Depending upon how long Reid continues coaching, not only can he surpass Belichick in career regular season wins, but he has an opportinty to surpass Shula for the most by any coach ever. He already has a better winning percentage than Belichick and based on his averaged of more than ten wins per season, he could potentially set the record in about five more years.

Andy Reid vs Bill Belichick career in NFL Playoffs

HC Bill Belichick

Where Bill Belichick has separated himself from the other legendary coaches in NFL history is his incredible success in the playoffs. His 31 postseason wins are the most by any coach ever, as well as his nine conference championships and six Super Bowl rings. His 70.5 playoff winning percentage is also the second-best of all-time by any coach with at least 20 appearances, trailing only the 70.8 of Joe Gibbs.

Andy Reid isn't far behind with 28 playoff wins, joining Tom Landry as the only three coaches ever to accumulate at least 20 wins in the postseason. Reid is also tied with Belichick for the most playoff games ever coached, so he will surpass him in that category when the 2025 Super Bowl kicks off.

If the Chiefs defeat the Eagles, Reid would be just two playoff wins behind Belichick for the all-time NFL record. It would also give him his fourth ring, which would also move him within two of the most ever. While Reid won't surpass Belichick this year, it likely wouldn't take him long to do so as long as he remains with the Chiefs.

