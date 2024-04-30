Pitting George Kittle's contract vs. Travis Kelce's $34,250,000 extension: Which star TE comes out on top?

George Kittle and Travis Kelce are two of the best tight ends in the NFL, and they have enough Pro Bowl appearances to make the rest of the league jealous.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Kelce has signed a new two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. This new contract is an extension through the 2027 season and will see him get a raise to $34.25 million on the remaining two years of his existing deal, which ran through 2025. Kelce was previously due $30.25 million over the initial two years.

This article will break down Kittle and Kelce's contracts and highlight who tops.

George Kittle's contract breakdown

George Kittle penned a five-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Kittle's new deal was worth $75,000,000 over five years.

According to Spotrac, Kittle has earned $62,505,903 throughout his seven-year NFL career; his current contract expires in 2026.

Here's the breakdown:

CONTRACT TERMS 5 yr(s) / $75,000,000 AVERAGE SALARY $15,000,000 SIGNING BONUS $18,000,000 GUARANTEED AT SIGNING $30,000,000 TOTAL GUARANTEED $40,000,000 FREE AGENT 2026 / UFA

Travis Kelce's contract breakdown

Travis Kelce recently inked a two-year, $34,250,000 deal with reigning Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Spotrac, Kelce has earned $89,943,975 throughout his 11-year spell with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has also helped the franchise win three Super Bowl rings.

Here's the breakdown:

CONTRACT TERMS 2 yr(s) / $34,250,000 AVERAGE SALARY $17,125,000 SIGNING BONUS N/A GUARANTEED AT SIGNING $17,000,000

TOTAL GUARANTEED $17,000,000 FREE AGENT 2026 / UFA

George Kittle vs. Travis Kelce: Who comes out on top?

In terms of average salary, money guaranteed at signing, and total guaranteed money, Travis Kelce has the upper hand. The Kansas City superstar's new contract makes him the new torch bearer among us tight ends in the National Football League, which doesn't come as a surprise due to his importance in the modern Kansas City Chiefs legacy.

The honor of signing bonus belongs to San Francisco 49ers pass catcher and blocker George Kittle. Kittle's most recent contract was a benchmark for tight ends, and it still looks good in 2024.

In a nutshell, Travis Kelce is officially the best-paid tight end in the National Football League. He has earned the title thanks to his contributions to arguably the best team in modern NFL history, and he'll likely keep the title for as long as he remains active on the Gridiron.