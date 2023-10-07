Pitting Giants owner John Mara's net worth vs. Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross: Which billionaire comes out on top?

John Mara's New York Giants and Stephen M. Ross' Miami Dolphins are facing off in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Both teams head into the game with vastly different records.

The New York Giants owner John Mara has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Mara is the latest person in his family to own the Giants, as both his father and grandfather once occupied the roles. John Mara would love nothing more than a resounding win against the Dolphins to get his team on the right track.

On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins' owner Stephen M. Ross has a net worth of $9 billion, according to CA Knowledge. The flamboyant real estate developer has invested a lot in the Miami Dolphins over the years. He too would like a win in Week 5 to show that the Dolphins' electric start to the year wasn't a fluke.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

The Miami Dolphins have started the season 3-1 and were on a three-game winning streak before their Week 4 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

On the other hand, the New York Giants head into the game with a dismal 1-3 record. Daniel Jones and Co. have lost their last two games without putting much of a fight. They'll need to get a result against the Dolphins to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Both the Giants and Dolphins will have their super-rich owners watching from a vantage point.

Where do John Mara and Stephen M. Ross rank among the NFL's richest owners?

John Mara and Stephen M. Ross are by far two of the wealthiest men in the United States of America. Aside from being super rich, they own two top-rated sports franchises, the New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins, respectively.

However, only one of the above ranks in the top 15 wealthiest owners in the NFL. That goes to show that the NFL is the true Billionaire's Club. At the moment, the title of the richest owner in the NFL belongs to Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton.

Here's a look at the top 15 richest owners in the league:

Rank Owner Team Net Worth 1 Rob Walton Denver Broncos $66.9 billion 2 Jody Allen Seattle Seahawks $20.3 billion 3 David Tepper Carolina Panthers $18.5 billion 4 The Hunt Family Kansas City Chiefs $15.5 billion 5 Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys $13.3 billion 6 Stanley Kroenke Los Angeles Rams $12.9 billion 7 Shahid Khan Jacksonville Jaguars $12.1 billion 8 Stephen Ross Miami Dolphins $11.6 billion 9 Woody and Christopher Johnson New York Jets $10.7 billion 10 Robert Kraft New England Patriots $10.6 billion 11 Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons $7.8 billion 12 Terry Pegula Buffalo Bills $7 billion 13 Steve Bisciotti Baltimore Ravens $6.4 billion 14 Josh Harris Washington Commanders $5.8 billion 15 Denise DeBartolo York San Francisco 49ers $5.1 billion