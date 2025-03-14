Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Darius Slay and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the postseason in the 2024/25 NFL season. However, they were eliminated by archrivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in the wild-card round.

The Steelers have a way to go before becoming Super Bowl contenders. They could start that journey by acing free agency in this year's offseason.

With that in mind, let's examine what the Steelers' free agency moves ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Pittsburgh Steelers free agency tracker 2025

1. CB Darius Slay (1 year, $10 million)

It did not take Darius Slay a long time to find a new home. The star cornerback was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in a cap-saving move after contributing to their Super Bowl LIX win.

Mike Tomlin's Steelers have promptly bought him in on a one-year, $10 million deal. Slay has made the Pro Bowl six times in the past eight seasons. He's a proven winner and will likely slot in beside Joey Porter Jr. in Pittsburgh's starting CB lineup.

2. QB Mason Rudolph (2 years, $8 million)

The Pittsburgh Steelers operated with a quarterback carousel in the 2024/25 season. The Steelers started out with Justin Fields, with the former first-round pick starting six games in the regular season. However, once Russell Wilson returned from injury, the one-time Super Bowl champ started the rest of the regular season and in the playoffs.

With both Fields and Wilson off the roster, the Steelers have signed Mason Rudolph. Rudolph joins on a two-year, $8 million deal. The veteran QB is fresh off a mixed stint with the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers will likely bring in another QB via the draft, trade or free agency.

3. LB Malik Harrison (2 years, $10 million)

4. TE Donald Parham Jr. (1 year, $1.17 million)

5. OC Ryan McCollum (1 year, $1.1 million)

6. DB Brandin Echols (undisclosed)

7. RB Kenneth Gainwell (1 year, $1.79 million)

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 free agency re-signings

1. WR Ben Skowronek (undisclosed)

The Steelers are bringing back Ben Skowronek. He will remain in Pittsburgh after featuring on offense and in special teams.

The former Los Angeles Rams WR will provide depth in the special teams department for the foreseeable future.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 trade acquisitions

1. WR DK Metcalf from Seattle Seahawks (5-year, $150 million contract)

DK Metcalf spent the first six years of his professional football career with the Seattle Seahawks. He caught 48 touchdowns with the Seahawks and earned two Pro Bowl invites.

The Steelers have now added Metcalf to their roster via trade. The former second-team All-Pro wideout cost Mike Tomlin's side a 2025 second-round pick. Metcalf will now compete with George Pickens for the WR1 spot.

