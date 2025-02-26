Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Mike Tomlin and Co.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs for the 12th time under coach Mike Tomlin last season. However, their postseason run didn't last too long as they lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

While Tomlin led the Steelers to the Super Bowl title in 2009, they haven't made a reappearance at the big game ever since. There are signs that Pittsburgh could make some big additions to its roster at the 2025 NFL draft, and some want to know how many picks the Steelers have this year.

Full list of Pittsburgh Steelers' 2025 NFL draft picks

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin - Source: Imagn

As things stand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft. They hold the No. 21 overall selection in the first round. Here is their full list of picks for this year.

Round 1, No. 21 overall

Round 2, No. 52 overall

Round 3, No. 83 overall

Round 4, No. 121 overall*

Round 5, No. 162 overall (via LA Rams)*

Round 7, No. 224 overall (via New Orleans Saints)*

Round 7, No. 230 overall (via Atlanta Falcons)*

Round 7, No. 246 overall (via Washington Commanders)*

*Overall selection is subject to change based on the NFL's compensatory formula.

The Steelers' fifth-round pick this year comes from Kevin Dotson being traded to the Rams. Meanwhile, their sixth-round went to the Houston Texans when they received the Kendrick Green trade in 2023.

However, Pittsburgh has three seventh-round picks coming from New Orleans, Atlanta and Washington, which can be hugely beneficial.

Here is the full 2025 NFL draft order for the first round, along with the teams' regular-season records from last season:

Tennessee Titans (3-14) Cleveland Browns (3-14) New York Giants (3-14) New England Patriots (4-13) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) Las Vegas Raiders (4-13) New York Jets (5-12) Carolina Panthers (5-12) New Orleans Saints (5-12) Chicago Bears (5-12) San Francisco 49ers (6-11) Dallas Cowboys (7-10) Miami Dolphins (8-9) Indianapolis Colts (8-9) Atlanta Falcons (8-9) Arizona Cardinals (8-9) Cincinnati Bengals (9-8) Seattle Seahawks (10-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) Denver Broncos (10-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) L.A. Chargers (11-6) Green Bay Packers (11-6) Minnesota Vikings (14-3) Houston Texans (10-7) Los Angeles Rams (10-7) Baltimore Ravens (12-5) Detroit Lions (15-2) Washington Commanders (12-5) Buffalo Bills (13-4) Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

