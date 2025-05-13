Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Mike Tomlin and Co.'s opponents this season

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' games has been leaked before the announcement of the team's full 2025 schedule on Wednesday.

The league's announcement of the Steelers' opponent for the game in Ireland on Tuesday marked the first unveiling of the team's 2025 schedule. In Week 4, the first-ever NFL regular season game in Ireland will take place at Croke Park in Dublin between the Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers will be the designated home team of the international series game in Dublin. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network and streamed on NFL+ on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Steelers will play in an international NFL game for the first time in 12 years, the longest any NFL team has currently gone without playing overseas. Coincidentally, Pittsburgh's most recent international showdown was against the Vikings in September 2013 at Wembley Stadium in England. It also took place in Week 4, and the Vikings won 34-27.

Conversely, the Vikings have more recent familiarity playing in international games than the Steelers, having most recently won against the New York Jets 23-17 in London last season. The Vikings have a perfect record of 4-0 in their games played outside of the US.

The Vikings will be the first side in the NFL to play consecutive games in separate foreign countries this season. They will meet the Cleveland Browns in London in Week 5.

Full list of the teams the Pittsburgh Steelers will face in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at home and on the road in 2025 as they are members of the same division. They will also play the teams from the AFC East and NFC North divisions.

The Steelers will also face off against the teams that placed second in the AFC West, AFC South, and NFC West standings since they also finished second in their division last season.

The schedule for the team's home and away games in the 2025 season is as follows:

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 28)

Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks

Road:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

New England Patriots

New York Jets

LA Chargers

