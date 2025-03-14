Pittsburgh Steelers 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after quiet start to free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs last year but are going through some major changes during the offseason. Both of their quarterbacks and their starting running back from last season entered free agency.

Ad

The franchise has yet to bring in significant replacement for these important positions, so they may be looking at the 2025 NFL Draft to do so. They have instead used the offseason to trade for DK Metcalf and sign Darius Slay, addressing other areas of their roster.

The catch is that they surrendered a second-round pick to acquire Metcalf, so they currently have just two picks in the first three rounds of the draft. They could potentially use them on their two key offensive holes, as in the following mock draft.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 21: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss Rebels

Ad

The Pittsburgh Steelers featured Justin Fields and Russell Wilson as their two quarterbacks last season. Fields has already signed with the New York Jets, and while Wilson is still a free agent, he is not currently expected to return to the team. Further suggesting this as the case, the franchise signed veteran Mason Rudolph during the free agency period.

It's highly unlikely that the Steelers will go into the 2025 NFL season without adding another quarterback to their roster. Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that they will address the situation with Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft. Pairing him with Rudolph gives them a potentially beneficial situation that allows Dart to play behind Rudolph until he is ready to take over the starting role.

Ad

#2 - Round 3, Pick 83: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Najee Harris recently departed the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency. They then signed Kenneth Gainwell to begin replacing him, but they would be wise to bring in another running back to join their committee along with Jaylen Warren.

Landing TreVeyon Henderson in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft would be an ideal situation for the Steelers. He has the upside of being a workhorse running back and demonstrated elite explosiveness in his final college football season by averaging more than seven yards per carry.

Considering they have just two picks in the first three rounds, using them on Dart and Henderson would maximize their overall outlook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.