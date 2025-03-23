Pittsburgh Steelers 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC North franchise

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, but their most recent postseason win came in 2016. The recent postseason scenario repeated in 2024, when they finished 10-7 only to lose in the Wild Card Round.

Ad

The lack of consistency at the quarterback position has been hampering the team. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, all of the attempts to replace him failed. The Steelers are currently looking to sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

One of their best moves came during free agency, when they pulled a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire wide receiver DK Metcalf. His arrival should help the offense, but the questions about who'll be the quarterback still need a definitive answer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2025 NFL Draft could help.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft for 5 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1, pick 21: Walter Nolan, DT, Ole Miss

Ad

The Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator starts with Pittsburgh going with the best player available at the time, even if it's not an immediate need of the franchise such as other positions.

Nolan would be an improvement at interior defensive lineman and an instant starter. He's an excellent run defender who fills gaps with perfection, but his pass-rushing fundamentals can still be improved. Learning from Cameron Heyward would definitely help his development.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Round 3, pick 83: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart during the NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Dart being available in the middle of the third round might work in a scenario where the team is satisfied with a veteran quarterback signed to lead the 2025 season. Dart could develop his tools while on the bench - Aaron Rodgers might be a possibility following a reported six-hour meeting on Friday.

Ad

The Ole Miss quarterback has the physical tools to become a good quarterback, but he still needs to process the game quickly. A year of learning in the pros could accelerate his development.

Round 4, pick 123: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

The first of two wide receiver picks comes as a steal. The duo of Metcalf and George Pickens is among the best in the league, but there's not enough depth to truly turn their receiver room into a strength. Luckily, Restrepo is still available in the fourth round.

Ad

Coming from a season where he notched up 69 receptions, 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, Restrepo would fill excellently the slot receiver role to play with Metcalf and Pickens. Many NFL analysts are seemingly bullish about his capability:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Round 5, pick 156: Tre Harris, WR, Mississippi

Tre Harris during the NFL combine - Source: Getty

The Steelers double down in the wide receiver position with Harris, the third player coming from Ole Miss in four choices. He led the Rebels with 60 receptions and 1,030 yards in 2024, missing five games due to injury.

Ad

Here's Lance Zierlein's analysis on the receiver:

"Size/speed wideout who returned to school in 2024 and improved his game heading into this year’s draft. He’s primarily a first- and third-level target, mixing a barrage of hitches and slants with go routes and posts. He’s fast enough to win over the top and talented with the ball in his hands to stretch short throws into longer yardage.

"His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury. Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.