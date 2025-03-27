Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round mock draft: Updated projections as Mike Tomlin waits on Aaron Rodgers' final decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing roster dilemmas ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

After letting both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leave in free agency, the Steelers are desperate to add a quarterback ahead of the new season. However, with Aaron Rodgers not yet deciding where he will play in 2025, it leaves the Steelers likely starting Mason Rudolph as it stands.

The Steelers finished second in the AFC North with a 10-7 record and made it to the postseason before being eliminated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To help them take the next step, the Steelers are hoping to upgrade their quarterback with both Wilson and Fields gone, as well as letting starters OG James Daniels and RB Najee Harris leave in free agency.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

They did make a blockbuster trade by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks to pair him up with George Pickens. As well as Metcalf, Pittsburgh added experienced DBs Darius Slay and Juan Thornhill.

Ad

In the 2025 NFL draft, they have six selections, including the 21st overall pick, having given up their second-rounder in order to trade for Metcalf.

Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft for 7 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Pittsburgh Steelers

#1 - Round 1, Pick 21: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Ad

NFL: Jaxson Dart at the Combine - Source: Imagn

The Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Pittsburgh Steelers taking Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart 21st overall. If Aaron Rodgers still hasn't made his decision come draft night, the Steelers will likely pull the trigger and grab a quarterback. Even if Rodgers signs this move, it makes sense, as the former NFL MVP isn't a long-term solution.

Ad

Dart could be that long-term solution, having passed for 20+ touchdowns in all three seasons at Ole Miss, as well as topping 4,000 yards and completing nearly 70% of his throws in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Round 3, Pick 83: Alfred Collins, ED, Texas

NFL: Alfred Collins at the Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Alfred Collins may be listed as an ED, but he's comfortable lining up anywhere across the defensive line. His versatility should improve his draft stock, with scouts looking for players who can play a variety of roles.

Ad

Collins will likely come in and learn behind veteran DT Cameron Heyward, who shows no signs of slowing down but will be 36 years old before the 2025 NFL season commences.

PFF on Collins: Collins is a long, strong interior defensive lineman with the versatility to play anywhere from 0-technique to 5-technique. ... He projects as a rotational player with starting potential.

#3 - Round 4, Pick 123: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Ad

NFL: Darien Porter at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite the acquisition of Darius Slay to play corner, the Steelers could do with adding some quality depth at the position.

Ad

Darien Porter only transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback during his time in college and was given a full-time starting berth in 2024. Porter is an intriguing prospect with elite track skills, and his measurables also made NFL scouts stand up and take notice at the combine.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 - Round 5, Pick 156: RJ Harvey, RB, Central Florida

NCAA Football: Utah at Central Florida - Source: Imagn

As the Steelers let Najee Harris leave in free agency, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has them taking RJ Harvey out of UCF with their fifth-round pick.

Ad

Harvey had over 2,900 total yards over the past two seasons, showing promise both as a rusher and receiver, and his 22 touchdowns last year mean he has a nose for the end zone. Harvey would likely work alongside Jaylen Warren, much like Warren did with Harris in the past.

#5 - Round 6, Pick 185: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

NFL: Aeneas Peebles at the Combine - Source: Imagn

After transferring from Duke to Virginia Tech, DT Aeneas Peebles became one of the outstanding interior defenders in college football. Peebles impressed many with his finesse moves on his way to earning an 87.1 PFF grade, seventh-best amongst all DTs.

Ad

Many will be put off by his measurables as his height, weight, and arm length are all in the sub-10th percentile, but his high effort intensity should make him a successful role player in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#6 - Round 7, Pick 229: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

NFL: Pat Bryant at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite having George Pickens and DK Metcalf on the roster, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbing WR Pat Bryant out of Illinois with their final pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Bryant is 6-foot-3, which makes him a solid X receiver, and his blocking skills should suit the hard-nosed football that the Steelers are synonymous with playing.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.