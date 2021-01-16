Pittsburgh Steelers are the biggest pretenders of the 2020-2021 NFL Season

Pittsburgh Steelers started the 2020 NFL Season undefeated winning eleven straight games. Even with being undefeated a lot of people did not believe in the Steelers hype. This was because the Steelers only played six teams that made it to the 2021 NFL Playoffs and two of those six were AFC North teams.

If the Houston Texans wouldn't have traded away their first round pick to Miami for Laremy Tunsil they would have a top ten pick. The Steelers would play six teams that have a top eleven pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. When looking at the Steelers schedule their opponents combined for a record of 94-112-2 in the 2020 NFL Season.

Looking at the overall record of every team on the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule it made it easy for fans to question their success this season. Pittsburgh would do something that they have not done since the 1999-2000 NFL Season. That would be losing back-to-back games to the Cleveland Browns.

Lets take a look at how the Pittsburgh Steelers won an Oscar for the biggest pretenders in the 2020-2021 NFL Season.

Pittsburgh Steelers win best pretending performance of the 2020-2021 NFL Season

Pittsburgh Steelers brought home an award in the 2020-2021 NFL Season. They would bring home an Oscar for the best pretending performance of the year. Pittsburgh would start the 2020-2021 NFL Season ripping off eleven straight wins.

Seven out of their eleven wins were against teams that were not NFL playoff teams. The other four wins were against divisional opponents and the Tennessee Titans. Coming into their Week 13 meeting with the Washington Football Team fans already chalked it up as a victory before kick off.

Washington would give the Steelers a fight and would defeat the Steelers 23-17. This would begin a horrible three game stretch for the Steelers. Pittsburgh would lose to Washington (Playoff Team), Buffalo (Playoff Team) and Cincinnati Bengals who have the fifth pick in the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh needed a huge second half comeback to defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. Steelers were the front runners for the pretenders award coming into the game against the Colts. With the Browns losing to the Jets it would give the Steelers the AFC North division title.

The Steelers had one more game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 to prove that they do not deserve the pretenders award for the 2020-2021 NFL Season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17 and Wild Card game against Cleveland Browns seal the deal

Pittsburgh would come out early in the week and announce that Ben Roethlisberger would rest against the Browns. By doing this the Steelers were giving the Browns a free playoff game. Cleveland would capitalize and defeat the Steelers 24-22 in Week 17.

With the Ravens winning it would give the Browns the number six seed in the AFC Playoff bracket. With the Steelers loss it would give them the number three seed. Pittsburgh would host Cleveland in the NFL Wild Card Playoff round.

Cleveland would jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter against the Steelers. Pittsburgh would never catch back up against Cleveland and would lose 48-37 to the Browns at home. After starting 11-0 the Pittsburgh Steelers would go 1-5 to end their season losing back-to-back games to the Browns.

On February 6, 2021 the NFL Awards will be announced and if the NFL gave away a pretenders award, the Pittsburgh Steelers whole team would be hoisting the Oscar for the biggest pretenders in the 2020-2021 NFL Season.