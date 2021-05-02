NFL Draft 2021: Complete list of Pittsburgh Steelers' pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a successful 2021 NFL draft. They seemingly addressed all their needs to build on the campaign they had last season.

The Steelers drafted a running back in the first round for the first time since 2008 and then focused on revamping other areas of the roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL draft class

Here are the Pittsburgh Steelers' picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

#1 - Round 1, Pick 24: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The versatile running back will be a big boost to the Steelers' invisible run game, which was virtually invisible in 2020.

Harris' presence in the backfield will help the Steelers’ top receivers who will undoubtedly be double-teamed at some point this season. Harris can make plays happen that will help the running game, which has struggled since Le’Veon Bell left the team.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 55: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Steelers fans will immediately notice the similarity between Pat Freiermuth and Steelers tight end great Heath Miller. Freiermuth is a great receiver as well as an excellent blocker, which is another need the Steelers were determined to fill.

Last season, the Steelers used Vance McDonald as a blocker in many plays, but he has since retired. The Steelers' new offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, will need to figure out a way to utilize Freiermuth in the pass as well as the ground game.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 87: Kendrick Green, G, Illinois

Kendrick Green is technically listed as a tackle but spent three games last season at center. Seeing that the Steelers’ offensive line could use both, Green is a great asset for the team to have.

Creating offensive bursts for his teammates is something that Green excels at and that will be much-needed for the Steelers' running backs.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 128: Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

The Steelers drafted offensive lineman Kendrick Green in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday evening and picked up another offensive lineman in Moore in the fourth round.

At 6'5, 311 pounds, Moore is an athletic, quick off the line type tackle. He started thirty-seven games during his college career (forty-four appearances overall), all but one being at left tackle.

After the 2020 season, he was nominated for the Joe Moore Award. He will definitely be a big addition to the Steelers' offensive line.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 140: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

A few picks later in the fourth round, the Steelers flipped to the other side of the ball and drafted Moore's Texas A&M teammate, linebacker Buddy Johnson.

With Bud Dupree joining the Tennessee Titans and duo Devin Bush and Robert Spillane returning from serious injuries, the Steelers' linebacker unit needed an injection of talent.

Johnson was a four-year starter with Texas A&M and started all ten games in 2020. He led the team in tackles and forced fumbles.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 156: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE, Wisconsin

With the additional fifth-round pick, the Steelers drafted Isaiahh Loudermilk out of Wisconsin for depth.

Loudermilk will back up Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt at defensive end.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 216: Quincy Roche, LB, Miami

Outside linebacker Quincy Roche is a pass rusher and a much-needed addition to the Steelers' roster.

Roche is explosive and describes himself as being “disruptive”, definitely the type of player the Steelers need on defense when having to face the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals twice each year.

#8 - Round 7, Pick 245: Tre Norwood, Safety, Oklahoma

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin described the team's seventh-round pick, Tre Norwood, as a “swiss army knife” style player.

He is an athletic player who is capable of playing corner, safety, free safety and everywhere else he is needed. A player that is capable of playing so many various defensive positions is definitely a must-have.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 254: Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech

With the final pick in the seventh and final round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Steelers selected punter But Pressley, a versatile special teams’ unit, to say the least.

At 6’0, 263 pounds, Pressley was a four-year starter at Georgia Tech, receiving many accolades including the following awards in 2020: First Team All-ACC, Unanimous All-America and the Ray Guy Award Winner for the best punter in all of college football.

With the 254th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select P Pressley Harvin III. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/TufUMXtpIm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021