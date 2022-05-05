Pittsburgh Steelers Draft picks 2022: Who did the Steelers pick? Full list of selections

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a total of seven picks in the 2022 NFL draft. They were the first ones this year to pick a quarterback off the board and did not have any picks in the fifth round. Here are the players the Steelers took in this year's Draft:

Round 1, Pick No. 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Round 2, Pick No. 52: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Round 3, Pick No. 84: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Round 4, Pick No. 138: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Round 6, Pick No. 208: Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

Round 7, Pick No. 225: Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss

Round 7, Pick No. 241: Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

A closer look at Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 NFL Draft selections

#1 - Kenny Pickett

Selected as the 20th pick in the draft, Kenny Pickett is the lowest selected quarterback since 1997. However, with competition for places open in Pittsburgh Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, he will be hoping to show what he can do.

Pickett won the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, 2021 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, award and 2021 ACC Player of the Year award. He will benefit from the familiarity in surroundings since he will be going from the University of Pittsburgh to the Steelers.

#2 - George Pickens

The wide receiver from Georgia, who was a part of the CFP Champions in 2021, will be looking to aid whoever the starting quarterback is. He had 14 touchowns in his 24 game college career and will be looking to build on that.

#3 - DeMarvin Leal

Pittsburgh chose their first defensive pick of the draft in round 3 with DeMarvin Leal and they will be hoping he blossoms further from the form he showed in 2021. He registered 12.5 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks and was named a consensus All-American.

#4 - Calvin Austin III

Calvin Austin III was another wide receiver on the draft board that the Steelers selected. He was twice selected into the first-team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021, and they will be hoping for his consistency to remain in his NFL career as well.

#5 - Connor Heyward

Connor Heyward joins his brother Cameron in Pittsburgh and will be looking to put his versatility to good use. He can play both tight end and fullback.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Family reunion: The #Steelers drafted Michigan State TE Connor Heyward – Cameron Heyward's brother – at No. 208 overall.

#6 - Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson is a former running back and has played as a linebacker for only one season. The keyword, as with Heyward, seems to be versatility here.

#7 - Chris Oladokun

Perhaps as good a sign as any that the Pittsburgh Steelers are unsure of their quarterback situation is them selecting a quarterback with both their first and last draft picks this year. Only time will validate the decision.

