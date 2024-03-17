Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2024: How Mike Tomlin can resurrect Russell Wilson's career

The Pittsburgh Steelers have clearly made the decision that their roster wasn't quite good enough to accomplish their goals. Despite making it to the NFL Playoffs last season, they desire to be more than a postseason contender. With their sights set at getting back to a Super Bowl as soon as possible, they have decided to shake things up.

The franchise has been one of the most active during the 2024 NFL offseason so far. Most notably, they replaced both of their quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, with veteran Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson has struggled in recent seasons, but pairing him with Mike Tomlin's proven success could get him back on track.

In addition to their major overhaul at quarterback, the Steelers have also addressed several other holes on their roster. They will likely continue to take this approach in the 2024 NFL Draft as they look to supplement their new-look team for the upcoming season.

How many picks do the Steelers have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2024 NFL Draft with seven total picks. This gives them an excellent opportunity to continue adding solid pieces to immediately contribute, while also building for their future.

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 2, Pick 51

Round 3, Pick 84

Round 3, Pick 98

Round 4, Pick 119

Round 6, Pick 178

Round 6, Pick 195

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Here's what the 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator predicted for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Round 1, Pick 20: JC Latham, OT, Alabama Crimson Tide

The Steelers' offensive line has been an issue for the past several years, as they have struggled to protect their quarterback and open up rushing lanes. JC Latham is one of the best prospects in the country, and if he is available late in the irst round, he is an ideal selection.

Round 2, Pick 51: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State Seminoles

With Diontae Johnson being traded away to the Carolina Panthers this year in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson, a clear need is now present at wide receiver. Keon Coleman is a big-bodied prospect with a ton of athleticism. He would likely be a first-rounder most years, but the position is incredibly deep in in the 2024 draft class.

Round 3, Pick 84: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn Tigers

The Steelers have focused on improving their defensive secondary this year, adding two safeties in free agency and also trading for a cornerback. They can continue that trend in the draft by selecting Nehemiah Pritchett. He is a physical defender with attractive length and can also contribute as returner for an added bonus.

Round 3, Pick 98: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland Terrapins

The importance of offensive line depth can't be stressed enough and the Steelers don't have it right now. This gives them the opporunity to double-up on solid prospects and build out one of the most important and under-appreciated areas of any NFL roster.

Round 4, Pick 119: Steele Chambers, LB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Linebackers have always been one of the trademark positions for the Steelers' franchise identity. While they don't necessarily need to upgrade this position in the 2024 NFL Draft, sometimes focusing on finding the best overall prospects can be more benficial than simply drafting for needs. Steele Chambers could be next up in a long line of iconic linebackers in Pittsburgh history.

Round 6, Pick 178: Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas Razorbacks

Versatility can be an important assett for any prospect and Beaux Limmer has it one the offensive line. He served as a starter for his entire career and moved around as a center as well as a guard on both sides. This could be a major help for a team in serious need of offensive line depth.

Round 6, Pick 195: Malik Washington, WR, Virginia Cavaliers

With George Pickens on the roster, and Keon Coleman being selected in this Mock Draft, Pittsburgh could use a contrasting style in its wide receiver room. Both Pickens and Coleman are big-bodied athletes, so adding a shifty option like Malik Washington could give them a true slot receiver that they are currently missing.