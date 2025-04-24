Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: Full list of Mike Tomlin's selections

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished 10-7 last season, but once again, failed to win a single playoff game. They lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, and both of their quarterbacks from last season, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, are no longer on the team.

Ad

The Steelers still remain the most likely landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, but there is a significant possibility that Mike Tomlin could consider selecting Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 21

Round 3, pick 19

Round 4, pick 21

Round 5, pick 20

Round 6, pick 9

Round 7, pick 13

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: Round 1

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: Round 2

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: Round 3

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: Round 5

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: Round 6

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks 2025: Round 7

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimanyu Chaudhary Abhimanyu is a journalist covering the NFL at Sportskeeda and began following the sport after witnessing Patrick Mahomes' talent on the field. He is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and became their fan owing to Mahomes.



With an eye for detail, Abhimanyu prides himself on accurately reporting facts and backing them up with appropriate statistics. Player and analyst reviews are his forte.



Abhimanyu remembers the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game in 2022 as one of the best games in NFL history. If he could travel back to any moment, it would be to rewatch Travis Kelce's TD in overtime.



When he isn't writing about or watching football, Abhimanyu enjoys gaming and playing Cricket. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.