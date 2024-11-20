Pittsburgh Steelers injury report: Latest on Alex Highsmith, Cory Trice Jr, Najee Harris and more for Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be in action again on Thursday night against another AFC North team, so they won't have the entire week to enjoy their victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Russell Wilson and his teammates need to be ready for their Week 12 matchup with the Cleveland Browns just three days after their Week 11 win. The Steelers can get closer to the top spot of the conference rankings and extend their advantage in the AFC North with another victory.

Steelers injury report for Week 12

Nearly every player on the roster participated in Tuesday's practice session. However, linebacker Alex Highsmith has missed both of the team's practices this week as he is still recovering from a low ankle injury.

Highsmith isn't expected to play on Thursday, but the team will be hoping he fully recovers and can return to the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

The three other Steelers players who were tagged as DNPs during Tuesday's practice were defensive tackles Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi and guard Isaac Seumalo, but none of them are dealing with any injury issues. The three veterans should be available on Thursday as the team may have just given them rest days.

Other players who were hurt last weekend against the Ravens like cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton were not part of Pittsburgh's injury report this week. This probably indicates they are healthy enough to take the field against the Browns.

Alex Highsmith injury update

Given the short week and the fact that Alex Highsmith hasn't practiced yet, it is unlikely that the Steelers will have him back against Cleveland. Highsmith sustained his ankle injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

Cory Trice Jr. injury update

Cornerback Cory Trice could return to action on Thursday Night Football after being on the injured reserve list. The team had opened the window for him when he returned to practice last week, but he was not cleared to play against the Ravens.

Trice has only played twice this season due to a hamstring injury. He has now participated in two full practices this week and will likely be available against the Browns.

Najee Harris injury update

In the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury report on Monday, Najee Harris was listed as on rest day, although the team did not practice that day.

Harris is expected to carry his typical workload against Cleveland since he was listed as a full participant for Tuesday's practice, which was the team's first practice of the week.

