Pittsburgh Steelers injury report: Latest on Kenny Pickett and Pat Freiermuth for fantasy football Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an up-and-down start to the 2023 NFL season, going 2-2 to start the year. The Steelers' fanbase isn't shy of stating their postseason hopes, but they'll need to perform better in the coming weeks to punch in their ticket.

However, they must first host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. The Steelers have some injury issues coming into the game, and we will touch upon a few in this piece. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kenny Pickett injury update: Latest on Steelers' QB for Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers franchise QB Kenny Pickett left the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans with a knee injury in the second half of the game.

The sophomore shot-caller got tangled while making a play in the second quarter and dropped to the turf. Pickett remained down on the field after the whistle but eventually was able to walk off with some assistance from the Pittsburgh coaching staff. Unfortunately, he couldn't continue and was declared out for the game.

After the game, it was revealed that Pickett had a bone bruise in his knee, along with a muscle strain. Hence, Pickett remains day-to-day ahead of the Week 5 clash against the Ravens.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport states that "the door is open" for Pickett to play in Week 5 against the Ravens if he is feeling up for it. We will see whether the Steelers' QB1 is up to it come Sunday night.

Expand Tweet

Pat Freiermuth injury update: Latest on Steelers' TE for Week 5

Also, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is currently doubtful to play in Week 5 against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury. Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Furthermore, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he seriously doubts that Pat Freiermuth will be fit enough to play against the Ravens. We will be taking Tomlin's word for now until told otherwise.

Additional Week 5 injury concerns for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Aside from starting quarterback Kenny Pickett (knee) and starting tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), the Pittsburgh Steelers have some other players on their injury list.

Such players that are unable to play in Week 5 are starting left tackle Dan Moore (knee), who has been declared out for the Ravens game. Then there's Diontae Johnson, who will be eligible to return from the injured reserve for Oct. 22 vs. the LA Rams.

Also, it's worthy of note that the Steelers elevated tight end Rodney Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. The franchise has also signed tight end Noah Gindorff and wideout Dez Fitzpatrick for the practice squad.