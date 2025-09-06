  • home icon
  Pittsburgh Steelers injury report Week 1: Latest on Derrick Harmon, Skylar Thompson, Nick Herbig and more

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report Week 1: Latest on Derrick Harmon, Skylar Thompson, Nick Herbig and more

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:56 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers will make his debut as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He signed as a free agent in June, and he will have his first start against the New York Jets, who cut him this past offseason. The Steelers will depend on Rodgers to make the difference for them as they hope to win a postseason game for the first time since 2016.

Let's take a look at the team's injury report ahead of Sunday's game to see if any key players will be sidelined.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

The Steelers' injury report had four names on it on Friday, and only one of those players was not given an injury designation heading into the matchup on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was added to the Steelers' injury report because he didn't practice on Thursday, but his absence was not injury-related. Heyward was only given a rest day, so he didn't get any game status designation and is likely to start against New York.

The three other players who appeared on the injury report are carrying injury designations into the Week 1 game.

Rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon sustained a knee injury in the preseason and has been ruled out. Additionally, two Steelers players were labeled questionable - quarterback Skylar Thompson and outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Derrick Harmon's injury update

Derrick Harmon, drafted by the Steelers with the 21st pick in April, hurt his knee in last month's final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Harmon didn't start the season on injured reserve, which is good news for the team as it means he won't be out for an extended period of time. However, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said this week that he would not be able to play in the season opener.

Harmon's recovery has been listed as "week-by-week," and no official timetable has been given.

Skylar Thompson's injury update

Skylar Thompson didn't appear on the Steelers' injury report until Friday, when he was given a questionable tag for Week 1 with a hamstring injury after being limited in practice.

Although it's unknown how severe Thompson's condition is or when it occurred, that he took practice reps on Friday to some degree may bode well for his long-term prospects.

Regardless of the injury's severity, the 28-year-old quarterback is anticipated to be designated as the Steelers' third-string emergency quarterback on Sunday, behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.

Thompson has appeared in 10 regular-season games (three starts) in his three years in the NFL. He has recorded 138 passing attempts for 721 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Nick Herbig's injury update

Nick Herbig has been carrying a hamstring injury since he got hurt in the Steelers' second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

Following a limited return to practice on Wednesday, the third-year linebacker participated in another limited practice on Thursday before receiving a questionable designation on Friday for the game against the Jets.

Jack Sawyer will play a larger role as the Steelers' outside linebacker if Herbig is eventually left out of the lineup on Sunday.

