Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2022: opponents and win-loss predictions

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering their first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. He has been a main-stay in their offense since the 2003 season and it will be bizarre to see someone else under center.

There was a period in the 2019 season when Mason Rudolph filled in for 'Big Ben' while he recovered from reconstructive surgery and it did not go so well. The Steelers struggled as Rudolph threw for 1765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 10 appearances. He was benched during the season for Devin "Duck" Hodges, who also struggled.

The 'Steel City' is now living in a new era, and there could be bumps in the road as it figures out who will be their franchise quarterback.

There are three options currently available, all with question marks against their names.

Rudolph is one option. Though he previously struggled, he knows the playbook and the offense and has had years to develop. However, he is the least likely to be the starter at this moment in time.

Another option is Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He looked like a superstar at Pitt, where he was named the ACC Player of the Year for the conference champion Panthers. His biggest issue is with his hand-size, though you can ask Mike Vick how much that matters in the grand scheme.

Mitch Trubisky is the third option and it is expected that he or Pickett will get the starting role. The second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft went 4-8 in his 2018 rookie season for the Chicago Bears, throwing as many touchdown passes (seven) as he had interceptions.

That said, he has a winning record since and has played like a middle-of-the-road starter, if not better.

Both first-round picks have plenty of power in their hands, but it is unclear as to who will start for the Steelers at this time.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule prediction

Week Date Opponent Time TV 1 Sept. 11 Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 18 New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 22 Cleveland Browns 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 4 Oct. 2 New York Jets 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 9 Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1 p.m. FOX 7 Oct. 23 Miami Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC 8 Oct. 30 Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. CBS 9 BYE 10 Nov. 13 New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. FOX 11 Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 28 Indianapolis Colts 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 Dec. 4 Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. CBS 14 Dec. 11 Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 18 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 24 Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m. NFLN 17 Jan. 1 Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 7/8 Cleveland Browns TBA TBA

Here's a breakdown of the Steelers’ 2022 schedule, including a brief prediction for all 17 games:

Week 1: at Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: L

Taking on the defending AFC champions in the season's first week will prove too tough an assignment for the Steelers, who'll be integrating a new quarterback. The Bengals swept the Steelers last season, one of those games finishing 41-10. Pittsburgh fans might suffer a similar fate if they don't start fast on offense.

Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel There’s no better way for the Steelers to make a statement than to go into the home of the reigning AFC champs and win Week 1. Especially after the Bengals outscored you 65-20 last year.



Would also be a great way to kick off the Kenny Pickett era, if he wins the starting job. There’s no better way for the Steelers to make a statement than to go into the home of the reigning AFC champs and win Week 1. Especially after the Bengals outscored you 65-20 last year.Would also be a great way to kick off the Kenny Pickett era, if he wins the starting job.

Week 2: vs. New England Patriots

Prediction: W

The Steelers will open up their home slate with a win against the New England Patriots. The Steelers defense will prove to be too much for Mac Jones to handle as he tries to replicate his rookie season production.

Week 3: at Cleveland Browns

Prediction: W

If Jacoby Brissett is under center when Pittsburgh visit Cleveland for their Thursday Night Football matchup, this could be a footing-establishing victory. If Deshaun Watson is there it will be a different game indeed, but the Steelers have had a lot of success in Cleveland historically.

Week 4: vs. New York Jets

Prediction: W

New York will be better in 2022 than in previous years, but they won't be ready to march into the 'Steel City' and hang a loss on this defense. Zach Wilson could be in for a very stressful day.

Week 5: at Buffalo Bills

Prediction: L

The Bills will welcome Pittsburgh and be ready to knock the Steelers off their 3-1 perch. Sadly, they may smack some reality into a team that could be riding the highs of an early-season winning streak.

Week 6: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Prediction: L

Things will really start to even out for Pittsburgh when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town. This time, not for a classic quarterback duel with his old opponent Ben Roethlisberger, but instead to dishearten whichever signal caller is starting for the black and yellow.

Week 7: at Dolphins

Prediction: L

Gone will be the good vibes of the earlier three-game winning streak, as the Steelers lose on Sunday Night Football to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Week 8: at Eagles

Prediction: L

The in-state rivalry between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia will result in a fourth straight loss for the AFC counterpart, who will be limping into the bye week on a heavy losing streak.

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints

Prediction: W

Pittsburgh's bye week will work wonders for a franchise in need of a turnaround, setting them up for success against the New Orleans Saints in a borderline must-win scenario.

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: L

On Sunday Night Football, the Steelers will suffer a second loss of the season to the Bengals, knocking Pittsburgh down the standings to an unenviable 4-6.

Week 12: at Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: W

Perhaps counted out as an underdog unlikely to remain in the postseason mix, Pittsburgh will surprise the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium and pick up a much-needed victory in the AFC playoff picture.

Week 13: at Atlanta Falcons

Prediction: W

Momentum will be tangible for the Steelers when they travel south to Atlanta to pick off a Falcons squad that isn't destined to do much during the 2022 season.

Weel 14: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: W

In what will be one of the season's signature victories for whoever is under center, the Steelers will surprise a likely favored Ravens when they play host to Baltimore Week 14. Expect to see the Steelers pass rush looking dominant and a few turnovers gifted from a harried Lamar Jackson.

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers

Prediction: W

There's a good chance the Carolina Panthers will end up right where they were during the 2022 NFL Draft: armed with a top-six pick. Pittsburgh will be one of the many losses dictating why that will be.

Week 16: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: L

This Saturday Night Football affair has every opportunity to deliver late-season fireworks, but the Raiders should be in a more desperate position to win given the competitiveness of their division and probably have too much firepower for Pittsburgh.

Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: L

The Ravens will get their revenge for a prior Week 14 loss and make the AFC North battle an interesting one down the stretch if the Cincinnati Bengals don't run away with the division.

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns

Prediction: L

Deshaun Watson could be back in the mix as the season reaches its conclusion. This could include several big performances to leave Browns fans happy after potentially missing the postseason due to his delayed debut. Pittsburgh will finish with a losing record for the first time since before they drafted Ben Roethlisberger in 2003.

Pittsburgh Steelers record prediction: 8-9

While many of these games could go either way, it is probable Pittsburgh will struggle this season. They have not been lights out on offense for a few seasons and there is a danger this could continue this year. If the starting quarterback stutters under center, there may be a change at quarterback, which could go one of two ways.

