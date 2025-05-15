Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2024 season with five straight losses, including a playoff defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round. The team has since made big personnel changes in its offense and will now be looking to get back to winning ways at the start of the 2025 season.

Winning a playoff game is another goal that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are certain to have in mind when the season begins. Pittsburgh hasn't recorded a postseason win since the 2016 season.

The Steelers will play four primetime games this season, marking the 21st consecutive year the league has set at least four primetime games for the team.

We've examined the Steelers' 2025 schedule below. We also dissect the team's game-by-game predictions using the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 7): at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Week 2 (Sept. 14): vs. Seattle Seahawks at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 3 (Sept. 21): at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET

Week 4 (Sept. 28): vs. Minnesota Vikings at Dublin, Ireland, 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 5: BYE

Week 6 (Oct. 12): vs. Cleveland Browns at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 7 (Oct. 16): at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (TNF)

Week 8 (Oct. 26): vs. Green Bay Packers at home, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)

Week 9 (Nov. 2): vs. Indianapolis Colts at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10 (Nov. 9): at LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET (SNF)

Week 11 (Nov. 16): vs. Cincinnati Bengals at home, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12 (Nov. 23): at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13 (Nov. 30): vs. Buffalo Bills at home, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 14 (Dec. 7): at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs. Miami Dolphins at home, 8:15 p.m. ET (MNF)

Week 16 (Dec. 21): at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 17 (Dec. 28): at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18 (TBD): vs. Baltimore Ravens at home, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Steelers vs. Jets

Prediction: 20-32

Week 2: Steelers vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 16-21

Week 3: Steelers vs. Patriots

Prediction: 16-14

Week 4: Steelers vs. Vikings

Prediction: 20-16

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Steelers vs. Browns

Prediction: 22-19

Week 7: Steelers vs. Bengals

Prediction: 17-21

Week 8: Steelers vs. Packers

Prediction: 25-16

Week 9: Steelers vs. Colts

Prediction: 20-26

Week 10: Steelers vs. Chargers

Prediction: 15-18

Week 11: Steelers vs. Bengals

Prediction: 29-31

Week 12: Steelers vs. Bears

Prediction: 15-17

Week 13: Steelers vs. Bills

Prediction: 21-29

Week 14: Steelers vs. Ravens

Prediction: 24-28

Week 15: Steelers vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 32-17

Week 16: Steelers vs. Lions

Prediction: 23-30

Week 17: Steelers vs. Browns

Prediction: 33-27

Week 18: Steelers vs. Ravens

Prediction: 15-17

Sportkeeda's Playoff Predictor

Pittsburgh Steelers' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the 2025 season will mark the Pittsburgh Steelers' first losing campaign under Mike Tomlin. With a predicted 6-11 record at the end of the season, Pittsburgh will finish only above the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North division.

As a result, the prediction tool has the Steelers finishing outside of the AFC playoff spots.

