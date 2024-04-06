Pittsburgh Steelers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 off-season has been intriguing thus far, but the impending draft will make it even more intriguing.
The Steelers will fill in the gaps on their roster — offensive line, defensive line, and other positions — with each of their picks. Furthermore, it's still hard to rule out Pittsburgh choosing to make a few transactions to increase its draft capital.
The Steelers are currently at the stage of their pre-draft procedure when they plan their thirty pre-draft visits with their top draft prospects as the 2024 NFL draft draws near.
Given the restricted number of visitation slots, examining a team's list of the top 30 visits is an excellent method to monitor the prospects that pique their attention. They hosted up to four of the Steelers' eventual draft choices in 2023 before the draft.
Before Pittsburgh chose any players on draft night last year, Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Darnell Washington and Keeanu Benton had all been invited to the club's facilities for additional evaluations.
Let's look at every Steelers pre-draft visitor here as another draft approaches.
Steelers' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL draft prospects
The players listed below are all of the ones the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to evaluate or have already evaluated internally as part of their top-30 visit process ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:
- Running back Dillon Johnson - Washington
- Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall - Florida
- Wide receiver Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky
- Wide receiver Xavier Legette - South Carolina
- Wide receiver Tahj Washington - USC
- Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey - Rice
- Offensive guard Steven Jones - Oregon
- Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
- Offensive tackle Travis Glover - Georgia State
- Offensive tackle Amarius Mims - Georgia
- Defensive tackle Braden Fiske - Florida State
- Defensive tackle Darius Robinson - Missouri
- Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd - Northern Iowa
- Quarterback Michael Penix - Washington
- Cornerback Andru Phillips - Kentucky
- Cornerback Nate Wiggins - Clemson
- Defensive tackle Maason Smith - LSU
- Cornerback M.J. Devonshire - Pitt
- Cornerback Daequan Hardy - Penn State
- Offensive tackle Matt Goncalves - Pitt
- Center Zach Frazier - West Virginia
Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks by round in 2024
With one pick in the first, one in the second, and two in the third round, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have seven total picks in the seven-round draft. The team's draft selections by round are listed below:
- First round, 20th overall
- Second round, 51st overall
- Third round, 84th overall
- Third round, 98th overall (compensatory pick)
- Fourth round, 119th overall
- Sixth round, 178th overall
- Sixth round, 195th overall