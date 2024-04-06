Pittsburgh Steelers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 off-season has been intriguing thus far, but the impending draft will make it even more intriguing.

The Steelers will fill in the gaps on their roster — offensive line, defensive line, and other positions — with each of their picks. Furthermore, it's still hard to rule out Pittsburgh choosing to make a few transactions to increase its draft capital.

The Steelers are currently at the stage of their pre-draft procedure when they plan their thirty pre-draft visits with their top draft prospects as the 2024 NFL draft draws near.

Given the restricted number of visitation slots, examining a team's list of the top 30 visits is an excellent method to monitor the prospects that pique their attention. They hosted up to four of the Steelers' eventual draft choices in 2023 before the draft.

Before Pittsburgh chose any players on draft night last year, Broderick Jones, Joey Porter Jr., Darnell Washington and Keeanu Benton had all been invited to the club's facilities for additional evaluations.

Let's look at every Steelers pre-draft visitor here as another draft approaches.

Steelers' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL draft prospects

The players listed below are all of the ones the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to evaluate or have already evaluated internally as part of their top-30 visit process ahead of the 2024 NFL draft:

Running back Dillon Johnson - Washington

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall - Florida

Wide receiver Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky

Wide receiver Xavier Legette - South Carolina

Wide receiver Tahj Washington - USC

Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey - Rice

Offensive guard Steven Jones - Oregon

Offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Offensive tackle Travis Glover - Georgia State

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims - Georgia

Defensive tackle Braden Fiske - Florida State

Defensive tackle Darius Robinson - Missouri

Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd - Northern Iowa

Quarterback Michael Penix - Washington

Cornerback Andru Phillips - Kentucky

Cornerback Nate Wiggins - Clemson

Defensive tackle Maason Smith - LSU

Cornerback M.J. Devonshire - Pitt

Cornerback Daequan Hardy - Penn State

Offensive tackle Matt Goncalves - Pitt

Center Zach Frazier - West Virginia

Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks by round in 2024

With one pick in the first, one in the second, and two in the third round, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have seven total picks in the seven-round draft. The team's draft selections by round are listed below:

First round, 20th overall

Second round, 51st overall

Third round, 84th overall

Third round, 98th overall (compensatory pick)

Fourth round, 119th overall

Sixth round, 178th overall

Sixth round, 195th overall