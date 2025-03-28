Pittsburgh Steelers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike Tomlin and Co.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having quite an eventful offseason. They have brought in former Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, are chasing Aaron Rodgers in free agency, and are currently building a deep postseason-caliber roster for Mike Tomlin.

Next up for Tomlin's team is the 2025 NFL draft, a great way for the franchise to add potential contributors across the Gridiron. Acing this year's draft could either make or break the upcoming season.

With the draft just a few weeks away, the Steelers are inviting players for a "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit Pittsburgh in the lead up to the draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers Top 30 visits tracker

These are the top 30 prospects set to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025:

Bhayshul Tuten, Running Back, Virginia Tech Hokies

DJ Giddens, Running Back, Kansas State Wildcats

Dylan Sampson, Running Back, Tennessee Volunteers

Elijah Roberts, Defensive Tackle, SMU Mustangs

Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver, Iowa State Cyclones

Jaydon Blue, Running Back, Texas Longhorns

Jaylin Noel, Wide Receiver, Iowa State Cyclones

JJ Pegues, Defensive Tackle, Ole Miss Rebels

Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle, Florida State Seminoles

Ollie Gordon II, Running Back, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas Longhorns

Savion Williams, Wide Receiver, TCU Horned Frogs

Tyler Shough, Quarterback, Louisville Cardinals

Yahya Black, Defensive Tackle, Iowa Hawkeyes

The Steelers are looking to meet with the above listed players before April's draft.

These are the Steelers' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 21 overall

Round 3: No. 83

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: No. 156

Round 6: No. 185 (from the Chicago Bears through the Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7: No. 229 (from the Atlanta Falcons through the Philadelphia Eagles)

Prospect to watch:

Ollie Gordon II, Running Back, Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers are inviting five running backs for Top 30 visits. However, it's Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II who stands out.

Gordon II is a talented RB fresh off an impressive collegiate football career. The backfield star has the measurements of the prototypical NFL running back, and he has the speed needed to breeze past defenders.

Gordon II could do a job in Mike Tomlin's offense, and his youthfulness will make him a contributing member in the team for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner could be available late on Day 2.

