Pittsburgh Steelers Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike Tomlin and Co.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having quite an eventful offseason. They have brought in former Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, are chasing Aaron Rodgers in free agency, and are currently building a deep postseason-caliber roster for Mike Tomlin.
Next up for Tomlin's team is the 2025 NFL draft, a great way for the franchise to add potential contributors across the Gridiron. Acing this year's draft could either make or break the upcoming season.
With the draft just a few weeks away, the Steelers are inviting players for a "Top 30" visit. Here we will look at the players set to visit Pittsburgh in the lead up to the draft.
Pittsburgh Steelers Top 30 visits tracker
These are the top 30 prospects set to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025:
- Bhayshul Tuten, Running Back, Virginia Tech Hokies
- DJ Giddens, Running Back, Kansas State Wildcats
- Dylan Sampson, Running Back, Tennessee Volunteers
- Elijah Roberts, Defensive Tackle, SMU Mustangs
- Jayden Higgins, Wide Receiver, Iowa State Cyclones
- Jaydon Blue, Running Back, Texas Longhorns
- Jaylin Noel, Wide Receiver, Iowa State Cyclones
- JJ Pegues, Defensive Tackle, Ole Miss Rebels
- Joshua Farmer, Defensive Tackle, Florida State Seminoles
- Ollie Gordon II, Running Back, Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas Longhorns
- Savion Williams, Wide Receiver, TCU Horned Frogs
- Tyler Shough, Quarterback, Louisville Cardinals
- Yahya Black, Defensive Tackle, Iowa Hawkeyes
The Steelers are looking to meet with the above listed players before April's draft.
These are the Steelers' picks in this year's draft:
- Round 1: No. 21 overall
- Round 3: No. 83
- Round 4: No. 123
- Round 5: No. 156
- Round 6: No. 185 (from the Chicago Bears through the Seattle Seahawks)
- Round 7: No. 229 (from the Atlanta Falcons through the Philadelphia Eagles)
Prospect to watch:
Ollie Gordon II, Running Back, Oklahoma State Cowboys
The Pittsburgh Steelers are inviting five running backs for Top 30 visits. However, it's Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II who stands out.
Gordon II is a talented RB fresh off an impressive collegiate football career. The backfield star has the measurements of the prototypical NFL running back, and he has the speed needed to breeze past defenders.
Gordon II could do a job in Mike Tomlin's offense, and his youthfulness will make him a contributing member in the team for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner could be available late on Day 2.
