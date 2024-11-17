  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Nov 17, 2024 21:23 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The Steelers come into this game with a record of 7-2 and have exceeded expectations so far. The Ravens, on the other hand, are 7-3 and need a win today to position themselves in retaining the AFC North division title.

This will be the Steelers' first matchup against a division rival this season, and it promises to be a spectacular game. Both teams are playing quite well, and ultimately, it will boil down to whether or not Lamar Jackson's individual brilliance overcomes the Ravens' flaws again.

Both defenses stood up in the first half and kept the game low-scoring. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown in the second quarter, keeping his TD streak of scoring in every game this season alive.

also-read-trending Trending

The Steelers led 9-7 at halftime and went on to win the game 18-16, as their kicker, Chris Boswell, scored all points for them with his six field goals.

Steelers vs Broncos box scores

Team

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Full-Time Score

Pittsburgh Steelers

3

3

6

3

18

Baltimore Ravens

0

7

3

6

16

Steelers box score

Quarterback

Player

Pass Attempts

Pass Completions

Passing Yards

Passing TDs

INTs

Rushing Attempts

Rushing Yards

Rushing TDs

Russell Wilson

36

23

205

0

1

4

1


Justin Fields






2

17


Rushing and Receiving

Player

Rushing Attempts

Rushing Yards

Rushing TDs

Receptions

Receiving Yards

Receiving TDs

Najee Harris

18

63


4

30


Jaylen Warren

9

41


4

27


George Pickens




8

89


Cordarrelle Patterson

1

0


1

0


Pat Freiermuth




2

14


Ben Skowronek




1

4


Calvin Austin III




1

-1


Van Jefferson




1

4


Darnell Washington




2

42


Defense

Player

Tackles

Sacks

Interceptions

Patrick Queen

9



Minkah Fitzpatrick

7



Larry Ogunjobi

5



Cameron Heyward

4



Beanie Bishop Jr.

4



Keeanu Benton

3



T.J. Watt

3

1


Elandon Roberts

3



Damontae Kazee

2



Nick Herbig

2



Preston Smith

1



Tyler Matakevich

1



Mark Robinson

1



DeShon Elliott

1



James Pierre

1



Payton Wilson

1


1

Isaiahh Loudermilk

1



Joey Porter Jr.

1



Dean Lowry

1

1


Kicking

Player

FGs Attempted

FGs Converted

XPs Attempted

XPs Converted

Total Points

Chris Boswell

6

6



18

Ravens box score

Quarterback

Player

Pass Attempts

Pass Completions

Passing Yards

Passing TDs

INTs

Rushing Attempts

Rushing Yards

Rushing TDs

Lamar Jackson

33

16

207

1

1

4

46


Rushing and Receiving

Player

Rushing Attempts

Rushing Yards

Rushing TDs

Receptions

Receiving Yards

Receiving TDs

Derrick Henry

13

65

1




Justice Hill

2

13


4

28


Zay Flowers




2

39

1

Isaiah Likely




2

60


Mark Andrews




2

22


Rashod Bateman




2

30


Patrick Ricard




1

5


Tylan Wallace




1

8


Defense

Player

Tackles

Sacks

Interceptions

Roquan Smith

13



Ar'Darius Washington

11



Kyle Hamilton

10



Trenton Simpson

6



Malik Harrison

6



Odafe Oweh

5

2.5


Brandon Stephens

5

0.5


Nnamdi Madubuike

5



Broderick Washington

4

1


Tavius Robinson

3



Marlon Humphrey

3


1

Brent Urban

2



Kristian Welch

1



Nate Wiggins

1



Patrick Mekari

1



Kyle Van Noy

1



Charlie Kolar

1



Tylan Wallace

1



Kicking

Player

FGs Attempted

FGs Converted

XPs Attempted

XPs Converted

Total Points

Justin Tucker

3

1

1

1

4

Steelers vs Broncos summary

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

The Ravens lost their fourth game of the season and are now 7-4. This performance against the Steelers will definitely hurt Lamar Jackson's odds of winning the MVP, as he arguably had his worst game of the season. His performance has helped the likes of Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen as they are right back in the MVP race.

The Ravens defense, which has faced a lot of criticism this year, showed up today and didn't allow a single touchdown. However, their offense failed to take advantage of it, and Baltimore will require a slip-up from Pittsburgh to have a shot at winning the division.

Russell Wilson did not play well and could have cost his team the game with his senseless interception in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for the Steelers, their defense came up big on the Ravens' game-tying two-point attempt and helped the team to a big win over their biggest rivals.

Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns next week and will be favored to win. On the other hand, the Ravens will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers, and all eyes will be on Jackson on whether he can play the MVP-esque football against quality defenses.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Chaudhary
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी