Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The Steelers come into this game with a record of 7-2 and have exceeded expectations so far. The Ravens, on the other hand, are 7-3 and need a win today to position themselves in retaining the AFC North division title.
This will be the Steelers' first matchup against a division rival this season, and it promises to be a spectacular game. Both teams are playing quite well, and ultimately, it will boil down to whether or not Lamar Jackson's individual brilliance overcomes the Ravens' flaws again.
Both defenses stood up in the first half and kept the game low-scoring. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown in the second quarter, keeping his TD streak of scoring in every game this season alive.
The Steelers led 9-7 at halftime and went on to win the game 18-16, as their kicker, Chris Boswell, scored all points for them with his six field goals.
Steelers vs Ravens box scores
Steelers vs Ravens summary
The Ravens lost their fourth game of the season and are now 7-4. This performance against the Steelers will definitely hurt Lamar Jackson's odds of winning the MVP, as he arguably had his worst game of the season. His performance has helped the likes of Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen as they are right back in the MVP race.
The Ravens defense, which has faced a lot of criticism this year, showed up today and didn't allow a single touchdown. However, their offense failed to take advantage of it, and Baltimore will require a slip-up from Pittsburgh to have a shot at winning the division.
Russell Wilson did not play well and could have cost his team the game with his senseless interception in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for the Steelers, their defense came up big on the Ravens' game-tying two-point attempt and helped the team to a big win over their biggest rivals.
Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns next week and will be favored to win. On the other hand, the Ravens will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers, and all eyes will be on Jackson on whether he can play the MVP-esque football against quality defenses.
