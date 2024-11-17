Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. The Steelers come into this game with a record of 7-2 and have exceeded expectations so far. The Ravens, on the other hand, are 7-3 and need a win today to position themselves in retaining the AFC North division title.

This will be the Steelers' first matchup against a division rival this season, and it promises to be a spectacular game. Both teams are playing quite well, and ultimately, it will boil down to whether or not Lamar Jackson's individual brilliance overcomes the Ravens' flaws again.

Both defenses stood up in the first half and kept the game low-scoring. Derrick Henry scored a touchdown in the second quarter, keeping his TD streak of scoring in every game this season alive.

The Steelers led 9-7 at halftime and went on to win the game 18-16, as their kicker, Chris Boswell, scored all points for them with his six field goals.

Steelers vs Broncos box scores

Team 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full-Time Score Pittsburgh Steelers 3 3 6 3 18 Baltimore Ravens 0 7 3 6 16

Steelers box score

Quarterback

Player Pass Attempts Pass Completions Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Russell Wilson 36 23 205 0 1 4 1

Justin Fields









2 17



Rushing and Receiving

Player Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Najee Harris 18 63

4 30

Jaylen Warren 9 41

4 27

George Pickens





8 89

Cordarrelle Patterson 1 0

1 0

Pat Freiermuth





2 14

Ben Skowronek





1 4

Calvin Austin III





1 -1

Van Jefferson





1 4

Darnell Washington





2 42



Defense

Player Tackles Sacks Interceptions Patrick Queen 9



Minkah Fitzpatrick 7



Larry Ogunjobi 5



Cameron Heyward 4



Beanie Bishop Jr. 4



Keeanu Benton 3



T.J. Watt 3 1

Elandon Roberts 3



Damontae Kazee 2



Nick Herbig 2



Preston Smith 1



Tyler Matakevich 1



Mark Robinson 1



DeShon Elliott 1



James Pierre 1



Payton Wilson 1

1 Isaiahh Loudermilk 1



Joey Porter Jr. 1



Dean Lowry 1 1



Kicking

Player FGs Attempted FGs Converted XPs Attempted XPs Converted Total Points Chris Boswell 6 6



18

Ravens box score

Quarterback

Player Pass Attempts Pass Completions Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Lamar Jackson 33 16 207 1 1 4 46



Rushing and Receiving

Player Rushing Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Derrick Henry 13 65 1





Justice Hill 2 13

4 28

Zay Flowers





2 39 1 Isaiah Likely





2 60

Mark Andrews





2 22

Rashod Bateman





2 30

Patrick Ricard





1 5

Tylan Wallace





1 8



Defense

Player Tackles Sacks Interceptions Roquan Smith 13



Ar'Darius Washington 11



Kyle Hamilton 10



Trenton Simpson 6



Malik Harrison 6



Odafe Oweh 5 2.5

Brandon Stephens 5 0.5

Nnamdi Madubuike 5



Broderick Washington 4 1

Tavius Robinson 3



Marlon Humphrey 3

1 Brent Urban 2



Kristian Welch 1



Nate Wiggins 1



Patrick Mekari 1



Kyle Van Noy 1



Charlie Kolar 1



Tylan Wallace 1





Kicking

Player FGs Attempted FGs Converted XPs Attempted XPs Converted Total Points Justin Tucker 3 1 1 1 4

Steelers vs Broncos summary

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

The Ravens lost their fourth game of the season and are now 7-4. This performance against the Steelers will definitely hurt Lamar Jackson's odds of winning the MVP, as he arguably had his worst game of the season. His performance has helped the likes of Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen as they are right back in the MVP race.

The Ravens defense, which has faced a lot of criticism this year, showed up today and didn't allow a single touchdown. However, their offense failed to take advantage of it, and Baltimore will require a slip-up from Pittsburgh to have a shot at winning the division.

Russell Wilson did not play well and could have cost his team the game with his senseless interception in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for the Steelers, their defense came up big on the Ravens' game-tying two-point attempt and helped the team to a big win over their biggest rivals.

Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns next week and will be favored to win. On the other hand, the Ravens will travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers, and all eyes will be on Jackson on whether he can play the MVP-esque football against quality defenses.

