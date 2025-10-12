Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns matchup on Sunday, Oct. 12, featured two divisional rivals with different needs in a hard-fought, competitive matchup. The Steelers, who rested in Week 5, entered the game on a two-game winning streak, while the 1-4 Browns were in the middle of a three-game skid.
Ad
Aaron Rodgers and Co. were set to dominate one of their biggest rivals in the division, while rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel wanted to build on his good performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 to give the Browns their second win of the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns box score
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns players stats
Steelers players' stats:
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Aaron Rodgers
120
12
19
0
0
1
1
0
Ad
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Jaylen Warren
6
23
0
2
11
0
Kaleb Johnson
3
13
0
-
-
-
Kenneth Gainwell
3
9
0
4
5
0
Darnell Washington
-
-
-
2
48
0
DK Metcalf
-
-
-
2
45
0
Jonnu Smith
-
-
-
2
11
0
Ad
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Juan Thornhill
5
0
0
DeShon Elliott
5
0
0
T.J. Watt
5
0.5
0
Jalen Ramsey
4
1
0
Patrick Queen
4
0
0
Darius Slay
3
0
0
Alex Highsmith
3
0.5
0
Derrick Harmon
3
1
0
Payton Wilson
2
0
0
Joey Porter Jr.
1
0
0
Cameron Heyward
1
0
0
Miles Killebrew
1
0
0
Ben Skowronek
1
0
0
James Pierre
1
0
0
Carson Bruener
1
0
0
Ad
Kicking
Player
Field Goals Converted/Attempts
Total Points
Chris Boswell
3/3
9
Ad
Browns players' stats:
Quarterback
Player
Passing Yards
Pass Completions
Pass Attempts
Passing TDs
Interceptions
Rushing Yards
Carries
Rushing TDs
Dillon Gabriel
92
13
18
0
0
0
0
0
Ad
Rushing and receiving
Player
Rush Attempts
Rushing Yards
Rushing TDs
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
Quinshon Judkins
6
14
0
-
-
-
Jerome Ford
1
12
0
1
-2
0
Dylan Sampson
2
5
0
2
12
0
Jerry Jeudy
-
-
-
4
36
0
David Njokuu
-
-
-
2
22
0
Jamari Thrash
-
-
-
1
9
0
Gage Larvadain
-
-
-
1
8
0
Harold Fanning Jr.
-
-
-
2
7
0
Ad
Defense
Player
Tackles (Total)
Sacks
Interceptions
Devin Bush
5
0
0
Ronnie Hickman
4
0
0
Tyson Campbell
4
0
0
Alex Wright
4
0
0
Grant Delpit
4
0
0
Denzel Ward
3
0
0
Carson Schwesinger
3
0
0
Maliek Collins
2
0
0
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
2
0
0
Rayshawn Jenkins
2
0
0
Shelby Harris
1
0
0
Blake Whiteheart
1
0
0
Isaiah McGuire
1
0
0
Myles Harden
1
0
0
Myles Garrett
1
0
0
Ad
Kicking
Player
Field Goals Converted/Attempts
Total Points
Andre Szmyt
1/1
3
Ad
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game summary
The Steelers opened up the scoreboard in the opening drive, with Chris Boswell connecting a 44-yard field goal to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Boswell extended the lead at 11:01 in the second quarter with a 50-yard field goal after an 11-play, 39-yard drive.
Boswell added three more points with a 48-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 9-0 lead.
The Browns responded with a 31-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt at the end of the second quarter to cut the lead to 9-3.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Orlando Silva
Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.
His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.
Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.