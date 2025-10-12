Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns matchup on Sunday, Oct. 12, featured two divisional rivals with different needs in a hard-fought, competitive matchup. The Steelers, who rested in Week 5, entered the game on a two-game winning streak, while the 1-4 Browns were in the middle of a three-game skid.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. were set to dominate one of their biggest rivals in the division, while rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel wanted to build on his good performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 to give the Browns their second win of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns box score

Teams 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final Score Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns players stats

Steelers players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Aaron Rodgers 120 12 19 0 0 1 1 0

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Jaylen Warren 6 23 0 2 11 0 Kaleb Johnson 3 13 0 - - - Kenneth Gainwell 3 9 0 4 5 0 Darnell Washington - - - 2 48 0 DK Metcalf - - - 2 45 0 Jonnu Smith - - - 2 11 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Juan Thornhill 5 0 0 DeShon Elliott 5 0 0 T.J. Watt 5 0.5 0 Jalen Ramsey 4 1 0 Patrick Queen 4 0 0 Darius Slay 3 0 0 Alex Highsmith 3 0.5 0 Derrick Harmon 3 1 0 Payton Wilson 2 0 0 Joey Porter Jr. 1 0 0 Cameron Heyward 1 0 0 Miles Killebrew 1 0 0 Ben Skowronek 1 0 0 James Pierre 1 0 0 Carson Bruener 1 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Chris Boswell 3/3 9

Browns players' stats:

Quarterback

Player Passing Yards Pass Completions Pass Attempts Passing TDs Interceptions Rushing Yards Carries Rushing TDs Dillon Gabriel 92 13 18 0 0 0 0 0

Rushing and receiving

Player Rush Attempts Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Quinshon Judkins 6 14 0 - - - Jerome Ford 1 12 0 1 -2 0 Dylan Sampson 2 5 0 2 12 0 Jerry Jeudy - - - 4 36 0 David Njokuu - - - 2 22 0 Jamari Thrash - - - 1 9 0 Gage Larvadain - - - 1 8 0 Harold Fanning Jr. - - - 2 7 0

Defense

Player Tackles (Total) Sacks Interceptions Devin Bush 5 0 0 Ronnie Hickman 4 0 0 Tyson Campbell 4 0 0 Alex Wright 4 0 0 Grant Delpit 4 0 0 Denzel Ward 3 0 0 Carson Schwesinger 3 0 0 Maliek Collins 2 0 0 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka 2 0 0 Rayshawn Jenkins 2 0 0 Shelby Harris 1 0 0 Blake Whiteheart 1 0 0 Isaiah McGuire 1 0 0 Myles Harden 1 0 0 Myles Garrett 1 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Converted/Attempts Total Points Andre Szmyt 1/1 3

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game summary

The Steelers opened up the scoreboard in the opening drive, with Chris Boswell connecting a 44-yard field goal to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Boswell extended the lead at 11:01 in the second quarter with a 50-yard field goal after an 11-play, 39-yard drive.

Boswell added three more points with a 48-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 9-0 lead.

The Browns responded with a 31-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt at the end of the second quarter to cut the lead to 9-3.

