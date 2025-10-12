  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 12, 2025 18:40 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel (Credit: GETTY)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: Box score, player stats and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Dillon Gabriel (Credit: GETTY)

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns matchup on Sunday, Oct. 12, featured two divisional rivals with different needs in a hard-fought, competitive matchup. The Steelers, who rested in Week 5, entered the game on a two-game winning streak, while the 1-4 Browns were in the middle of a three-game skid.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers and Co. were set to dominate one of their biggest rivals in the division, while rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel wanted to build on his good performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 to give the Browns their second win of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns box score

Teams1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinal Score
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns players stats

Steelers players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Aaron Rodgers120121900110
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Jaylen Warren 62302110
Kaleb Johnson3130---
Kenneth Gainwell390450
Darnell Washington---2480
DK Metcalf---2450
Jonnu Smith---2110
Ad

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Juan Thornhill500
DeShon Elliott500
T.J. Watt50.50
Jalen Ramsey410
Patrick Queen 400
Darius Slay300
Alex Highsmith30.50
Derrick Harmon310
Payton Wilson200
Joey Porter Jr.100
Cameron Heyward100
Miles Killebrew100
Ben Skowronek100
James Pierre100
Carson Bruener100
Ad

Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Chris Boswell3/39
Ad

Browns players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Dillon Gabriel92131800000
Ad

Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Quinshon Judkins6140---
Jerome Ford11201-20
Dylan Sampson2502120
Jerry Jeudy---4360
David Njokuu---2220
Jamari Thrash---190
Gage Larvadain---180
Harold Fanning Jr. ---270
Ad

Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Devin Bush500
Ronnie Hickman400
Tyson Campbell400
Alex Wright400
Grant Delpit400
Denzel Ward300
Carson Schwesinger300
Maliek Collins200
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka200
Rayshawn Jenkins200
Shelby Harris100
Blake Whiteheart100
Isaiah McGuire100
Myles Harden100
Myles Garrett100
Ad

Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Andre Szmyt1/13
Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game summary

The Steelers opened up the scoreboard in the opening drive, with Chris Boswell connecting a 44-yard field goal to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Boswell extended the lead at 11:01 in the second quarter with a 50-yard field goal after an 11-play, 39-yard drive.

Boswell added three more points with a 48-yard field goal to give the Steelers a 9-0 lead.

The Browns responded with a 31-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt at the end of the second quarter to cut the lead to 9-3.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications