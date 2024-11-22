Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Jerry Jeudy, George Pickens, and more
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers met on Thursday night on differing trajectories.
The former, a surprise second-placer in 2023, had fallen off hard ever since, with Deshaun Watson playing poorly before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Meanwhile, the latter, the third-best team in the AFC North, had greatly exceeded expectations to go on an 8-2 start.
The game began disastrously, as Chris Boswell missed a 58-yards attempt on the Steelers' opening drive. The Browns were then forced to punt on their own first drive, which the Steelers "answered" by committing a turnover on downs. And yet the Browns could not capitalize, having to punt again.
Finally, Boswell ended the drought in the second quarter with a 48-yarder. But Nick Chubb took the lead for the hosts with a short touchdown rush. The Steelers then attempted to respond, but Russell Wilson lost possession on a sack, which Dustin Hopkins turned into a 34-yard field goal for the final scoring play of the first half.