  Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Jerry Jeudy, George Pickens, and more

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Jerry Jeudy, George Pickens, and more

By Andre Castillo
Modified Nov 22, 2024 02:49 GMT
Who won between the Steelers and Browns?
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers met on Thursday night on differing trajectories.

The former, a surprise second-placer in 2023, had fallen off hard ever since, with Deshaun Watson playing poorly before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Meanwhile, the latter, the third-best team in the AFC North, had greatly exceeded expectations to go on an 8-2 start.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Steelers03 3
Browns0 1010
Pittsburgh Steelers player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
Russell Wilson10-Oct12800118.8

Rushing and receiving

OffenseRushingReceiving
PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Jaylen Warren5270120
Najee Harris6130130
Russell Wilson100000
Justin Fields1-20000
Calvin Austin III0001460
Pat Freiermuth0002410
George Pickens0003410
Darnell Washington0002100
Van Jefferson000140
team13380111470

Defense

DefenseTacklesMisc
PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses deflectedQB HitsTouchdownsInterceptions
Patrick Queen62000000
DeShon Elliott53000000
Joey Porter Jr.33000000
Cameron Heyward21001000
Preston Smith21000000
Payton Wilson21000000
Elandon Roberts20000100
Donte Jackson11000000
Beanie Bishop Jr.11000000
Cameron Sutton10000000
T.J. Watt10000000
Larry Ogunjobi10000000
Nick Herbig10000000
team2813001100

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Chris Boswell1/20/0

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest

Cleveland Browns player stats

Passing

PlayerCompletions/AttemptsYardsTouchdownsInterceptionsRating
Jameis Winston9/11780096.2

Rushing and receiving

PlayerCarriesYardsTouchdownsReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Nick Chubb9271110
Jerome Ford190180
Jameis Winston250000
Jerry Jeudy0003390
Elijah Moore0003210
David Njoku000190
team124119780

Defense

PlayerTotal tacklesSolo tacklesSacksTackles for LossPasses deflectedQB HitsTouchdownsInterceptions
Grant Delpit54010000
Myles Garrett43330200
Denzel Ward33010000
Juan Thornhill33000000
Martin Emerson Jr.33000000
Mohamoud Diabate32000000
Shelby Harris31010000
Devin Bush31000000
Jordan Hicks21110000
Ronnie Hickman21000000
Ogbo Okoronkwo20000000
Maurice Hurst II11000000
Elerson G. Smith11000000
Greg Newsome II11000000
D'Anthony Bell11000000
Dalvin Tomlinson00000100
team3726470300

Kicking

PlayerField GoalsExtra points
Dustin Hopkins0/01/1

Punting

PlayerPuntsYardsInside 20Longest
Corey Bojorquez253141

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns summary

The game began disastrously, as Chris Boswell missed a 58-yards attempt on the Steelers' opening drive. The Browns were then forced to punt on their own first drive, which the Steelers "answered" by committing a turnover on downs. And yet the Browns could not capitalize, having to punt again.

Finally, Boswell ended the drought in the second quarter with a 48-yarder. But Nick Chubb took the lead for the hosts with a short touchdown rush. The Steelers then attempted to respond, but Russell Wilson lost possession on a sack, which Dustin Hopkins turned into a 34-yard field goal for the final scoring play of the first half.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Aman Kashyap
