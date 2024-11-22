Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns: Box score, players stats, and summary feat. Jerry Jeudy, George Pickens, and more

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers met on Thursday night on differing trajectories.

The former, a surprise second-placer in 2023, had fallen off hard ever since, with Deshaun Watson playing poorly before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. Meanwhile, the latter, the third-best team in the AFC North, had greatly exceeded expectations to go on an 8-2 start.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Steelers 0 3 3 Browns 0 10 10

Pittsburgh Steelers player stats

Passing

Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Russell Wilson 10-Oct 128 0 0 118.8

Rushing and receiving

Offense Rushing Receiving Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Jaylen Warren 5 27 0 1 2 0 Najee Harris 6 13 0 1 3 0 Russell Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Justin Fields 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Calvin Austin III 0 0 0 1 46 0 Pat Freiermuth 0 0 0 2 41 0 George Pickens 0 0 0 3 41 0 Darnell Washington 0 0 0 2 10 0 Van Jefferson 0 0 0 1 4 0 team 13 38 0 11 147 0

Defense

Defense Tackles Misc Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Tackles for Loss Passes deflected QB Hits Touchdowns Interceptions Patrick Queen 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 DeShon Elliott 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joey Porter Jr. 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameron Heyward 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Preston Smith 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Payton Wilson 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elandon Roberts 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Donte Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Beanie Bishop Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameron Sutton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T.J. Watt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Larry Ogunjobi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nick Herbig 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 team 28 13 0 0 1 1 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Extra points Chris Boswell 1/2 0/0

Punting

Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest

Cleveland Browns player stats

Passing

Player Completions/Attempts Yards Touchdowns Interceptions Rating Jameis Winston 9/11 78 0 0 96.2

Rushing and receiving

Player Carries Yards Touchdowns Receptions Yards Touchdowns Nick Chubb 9 27 1 1 1 0 Jerome Ford 1 9 0 1 8 0 Jameis Winston 2 5 0 0 0 0 Jerry Jeudy 0 0 0 3 39 0 Elijah Moore 0 0 0 3 21 0 David Njoku 0 0 0 1 9 0 team 12 41 1 9 78 0

Defense

Player Total tackles Solo tackles Sacks Tackles for Loss Passes deflected QB Hits Touchdowns Interceptions Grant Delpit 5 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 Myles Garrett 4 3 3 3 0 2 0 0 Denzel Ward 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 Juan Thornhill 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Martin Emerson Jr. 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mohamoud Diabate 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shelby Harris 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Devin Bush 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jordan Hicks 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Ronnie Hickman 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ogbo Okoronkwo 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maurice Hurst II 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elerson G. Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greg Newsome II 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 D'Anthony Bell 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dalvin Tomlinson 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 team 37 26 4 7 0 3 0 0

Kicking

Player Field Goals Extra points Dustin Hopkins 0/0 1/1

Punting

Player Punts Yards Inside 20 Longest Corey Bojorquez 2 53 1 41

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns summary

The game began disastrously, as Chris Boswell missed a 58-yards attempt on the Steelers' opening drive. The Browns were then forced to punt on their own first drive, which the Steelers "answered" by committing a turnover on downs. And yet the Browns could not capitalize, having to punt again.

Finally, Boswell ended the drought in the second quarter with a 48-yarder. But Nick Chubb took the lead for the hosts with a short touchdown rush. The Steelers then attempted to respond, but Russell Wilson lost possession on a sack, which Dustin Hopkins turned into a 34-yard field goal for the final scoring play of the first half.

