Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 26, 2025 10:30 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will square off against the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the Steelers vs. Packers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup for Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
QBAaron Rodgers
RBJaylen Warren
WRDK Metcalf
WRCalvin Austin III
WRRoman Wilson
TEJonnu Smith
FBConnor Heyward
LTBroderick Jones
LGIsaac Seumalo
CZach Frazier
RGMason McCormick
RTTroy Fautanu
Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
LDECameron Heyward
NTKeeanu Benton
RDEDerrick Harmon
WLBT.J. Watt
LILBPatrick Queen
RILBCole Holcomb
SLBAlex Highsmith
LCBDarius Slay
SSJuan Thornhill
FSDeShon Elliott
RCBJoey Porter Jr.
NBJalen Ramsey
Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:

PositionStarter
PKChris Boswell
PCorliss Waitman
HCorliss Waitman
PRCalvin Austin III
KRKenneth Gainwell
LSChristian Kuntz
Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

NFL: Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love - Source: Imagn
NFL: Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Steelers:

PositionStarter
QBJordan Love
RBJosh Jacobs
WRMatthew Golden
WRRomeo Doubs
WRChristian Watson
TETucker Kraft
LTRasheed Walker
LGAaron Banks
CElgton Jenkins
RGJordan Morgan
RTZach Tom
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Steelers:

PositionStarter
LDERashan Gary
LDTColby Wooden
RDTDevonte Wyatt
RDEMicah Parsons
WLBEdgerrin Cooper
MLBQuay Walker
SLBIsaiah McDuffie
LCBKeisean Nixon
SSEvan Williams
FSXavier McKinney
RCBNate Hobbs
NBJavon Bullard
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Steelers:

PositionStarter
PKBrandon McManus
PDaniel Whelan
HDaniel Whelan
PRMatthew Golden
KRKeisean Nixon
LSMatt Orzech
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers depth chart for Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBAaron RodgersMason RudolphWill Howard (IR)Skylar Thompson (IR)
RBJaylen WarrenKenneth GainwellKaleb Johnson-
WRDK MetcalfScotty Miller (O)--
WRCalvin Austin IIIBen Skowronek--
WRRoman WilsonKe'Shawn Williams--
TEJonnu SmithPat FreiermuthDarnell WashingtonConnor Heyward
FBConnor Heyward---
LTBroderick JonesCalvin Anderson--
LGIsaac SeumaloSpencer Anderson--
CZach Frazier (Q)Ryan McCollum--
RGMason McCormickMax Scharping (IR)--
RTTroy FautanuAndrus Peat--
Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDECameron HeywardLogan LeeEsezi OtomewoIsaiahh Loudermilk (IR)
NTKeeanu BentonDaniel EkualeDomenique Davis (IR)-
RDEDerrick HarmonYahya BlackDeMarvin LealDean Lowry (IR)
WLBT.J. WattJack Sawyer--
LILBPatrick QueenCarson BruenerMalik Harrison (IR)-
RILBCole HolcombPayton Wilson--
SLBAlex HighsmithNick Herbig--
LCBDarius SlayBrandin EcholsCory Trice Jr. (IR)-
SSJuan ThornhillJabrill Peppers--
FSDeShon ElliottChuck ClarkMiles Killebrew (IR)-
RCBJoey Porter Jr.James Pierre--
NBJalen RamseyDonte Kent (IR)--
Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKChris Boswell---
PCorliss Waitman---
HCorliss Waitman---
PRCalvin Austin IIIKe'Shawn WilliamsScotty Miller (O)-
KRKenneth GainwellKe'Shawn WilliamsRoman WilsonKaleb Johnson
LSChristian Kuntz---
Green Bay Packers depth chart

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJordan LoveMalik Willis--
RBJosh JacobsEmanuel WilsonChris BrooksMarShawn Lloyd (IR)
WRMatthew Golden (Q)Dontayvion Wicks (O)Jayden Reed (IR)-
WRRomeo DoubsMalik Heath--
WRChristian Watson (Q)Savion Williams--
TETucker KraftLuke MusgraveJohn FitzPatrick-
LTRasheed WalkerAnthony BeltonJohn Williams (O)-
LGAaron BanksDonovan Jennings--
CElgton JenkinsJacob Monk--
RGJordan MorganSean RhyanTravis Glover (IR)-
RTZach TomDarian Kinnard--
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERashan GaryLukas Van Ness (O)Brenton Cox Jr. (IR)-
LDTColby WoodenNazir Stackhouse--
RDTDevonte Wyatt (Q)Karl BrooksWarren Brinson (Q)-
RDEMicah ParsonsKingsley EnagbareBarryn SorrellArron Mosby
WLBEdgerrin CooperNick Niemann--
MLBQuay Walker---
SLBIsaiah McDuffieTy'Ron Hopper--
LCBKeisean NixonKamal Hadden--
SSEvan WilliamsZayne Anderson--
FSXavier McKinneyKitan Oladapo--
RCBNate HobbsCarrington ValentineBo Melton-
NBJavon Bullard---
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKBrandon McManus (Q)Lucas Havrisik--
PDaniel Whelan---
HDaniel Whelan---
PRMatthew Golden (Q)Keisean NixonJayden Reed (IR)-
KRKeisean NixonSavion WilliamsBo Melton-
LSMatt Orzech---
How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 SNF contest

The Steelers vs. Packers game will be broadcast live on NBC, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst). Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also live stream the contest Fubo and Peacock.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

