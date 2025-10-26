Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 | 2025 NFL season
The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will square off against the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Ad
Ahead of the Steelers vs. Packers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup for Week 8
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:
Ad
Trending
Position
Starter
QB
Aaron Rodgers
RB
Jaylen Warren
WR
DK Metcalf
WR
Calvin Austin III
WR
Roman Wilson
TE
Jonnu Smith
FB
Connor Heyward
LT
Broderick Jones
LG
Isaac Seumalo
C
Zach Frazier
RG
Mason McCormick
RT
Troy Fautanu
Ad
Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Cameron Heyward
NT
Keeanu Benton
RDE
Derrick Harmon
WLB
T.J. Watt
LILB
Patrick Queen
RILB
Cole Holcomb
SLB
Alex Highsmith
LCB
Darius Slay
SS
Juan Thornhill
FS
DeShon Elliott
RCB
Joey Porter Jr.
NB
Jalen Ramsey
Ad
Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:
Position
Starter
PK
Chris Boswell
P
Corliss Waitman
H
Corliss Waitman
PR
Calvin Austin III
KR
Kenneth Gainwell
LS
Christian Kuntz
Ad
Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Steelers:
Ad
Position
Starter
QB
Jordan Love
RB
Josh Jacobs
WR
Matthew Golden
WR
Romeo Doubs
WR
Christian Watson
TE
Tucker Kraft
LT
Rasheed Walker
LG
Aaron Banks
C
Elgton Jenkins
RG
Jordan Morgan
RT
Zach Tom
Ad
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Steelers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Rashan Gary
LDT
Colby Wooden
RDT
Devonte Wyatt
RDE
Micah Parsons
WLB
Edgerrin Cooper
MLB
Quay Walker
SLB
Isaiah McDuffie
LCB
Keisean Nixon
SS
Evan Williams
FS
Xavier McKinney
RCB
Nate Hobbs
NB
Javon Bullard
Ad
Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Steelers:
Position
Starter
PK
Brandon McManus
P
Daniel Whelan
H
Daniel Whelan
PR
Matthew Golden
KR
Keisean Nixon
LS
Matt Orzech
Ad
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers depth chart for Week 8
Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart
Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Aaron Rodgers
Mason Rudolph
Will Howard (IR)
Skylar Thompson (IR)
RB
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Gainwell
Kaleb Johnson
-
WR
DK Metcalf
Scotty Miller (O)
-
-
WR
Calvin Austin III
Ben Skowronek
-
-
WR
Roman Wilson
Ke'Shawn Williams
-
-
TE
Jonnu Smith
Pat Freiermuth
Darnell Washington
Connor Heyward
FB
Connor Heyward
-
-
-
LT
Broderick Jones
Calvin Anderson
-
-
LG
Isaac Seumalo
Spencer Anderson
-
-
C
Zach Frazier (Q)
Ryan McCollum
-
-
RG
Mason McCormick
Max Scharping (IR)
-
-
RT
Troy Fautanu
Andrus Peat
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Cameron Heyward
Logan Lee
Esezi Otomewo
Isaiahh Loudermilk (IR)
NT
Keeanu Benton
Daniel Ekuale
Domenique Davis (IR)
-
RDE
Derrick Harmon
Yahya Black
DeMarvin Leal
Dean Lowry (IR)
WLB
T.J. Watt
Jack Sawyer
-
-
LILB
Patrick Queen
Carson Bruener
Malik Harrison (IR)
-
RILB
Cole Holcomb
Payton Wilson
-
-
SLB
Alex Highsmith
Nick Herbig
-
-
LCB
Darius Slay
Brandin Echols
Cory Trice Jr. (IR)
-
SS
Juan Thornhill
Jabrill Peppers
-
-
FS
DeShon Elliott
Chuck Clark
Miles Killebrew (IR)
-
RCB
Joey Porter Jr.
James Pierre
-
-
NB
Jalen Ramsey
Donte Kent (IR)
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Chris Boswell
-
-
-
P
Corliss Waitman
-
-
-
H
Corliss Waitman
-
-
-
PR
Calvin Austin III
Ke'Shawn Williams
Scotty Miller (O)
-
KR
Kenneth Gainwell
Ke'Shawn Williams
Roman Wilson
Kaleb Johnson
LS
Christian Kuntz
-
-
-
Ad
Green Bay Packers depth chart
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jordan Love
Malik Willis
-
-
RB
Josh Jacobs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd (IR)
WR
Matthew Golden (Q)
Dontayvion Wicks (O)
Jayden Reed (IR)
-
WR
Romeo Doubs
Malik Heath
-
-
WR
Christian Watson (Q)
Savion Williams
-
-
TE
Tucker Kraft
Luke Musgrave
John FitzPatrick
-
LT
Rasheed Walker
Anthony Belton
John Williams (O)
-
LG
Aaron Banks
Donovan Jennings
-
-
C
Elgton Jenkins
Jacob Monk
-
-
RG
Jordan Morgan
Sean Rhyan
Travis Glover (IR)
-
RT
Zach Tom
Darian Kinnard
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rashan Gary
Lukas Van Ness (O)
Brenton Cox Jr. (IR)
-
LDT
Colby Wooden
Nazir Stackhouse
-
-
RDT
Devonte Wyatt (Q)
Karl Brooks
Warren Brinson (Q)
-
RDE
Micah Parsons
Kingsley Enagbare
Barryn Sorrell
Arron Mosby
WLB
Edgerrin Cooper
Nick Niemann
-
-
MLB
Quay Walker
-
-
-
SLB
Isaiah McDuffie
Ty'Ron Hopper
-
-
LCB
Keisean Nixon
Kamal Hadden
-
-
SS
Evan Williams
Zayne Anderson
-
-
FS
Xavier McKinney
Kitan Oladapo
-
-
RCB
Nate Hobbs
Carrington Valentine
Bo Melton
-
NB
Javon Bullard
-
-
-
Ad
Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Brandon McManus (Q)
Lucas Havrisik
-
-
P
Daniel Whelan
-
-
-
H
Daniel Whelan
-
-
-
PR
Matthew Golden (Q)
Keisean Nixon
Jayden Reed (IR)
-
KR
Keisean Nixon
Savion Williams
Bo Melton
-
LS
Matt Orzech
-
-
-
Ad
How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 SNF contest
The Steelers vs. Packers game will be broadcast live on NBC, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst). Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.
Fans can also live stream the contest Fubo and Peacock.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Arnold
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.