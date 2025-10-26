The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will square off against the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the Steelers vs. Packers game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup for Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on offense vs. the Packers:

Position Starter QB Aaron Rodgers RB Jaylen Warren WR DK Metcalf WR Calvin Austin III WR Roman Wilson TE Jonnu Smith FB Connor Heyward LT Broderick Jones LG Isaac Seumalo C Zach Frazier RG Mason McCormick RT Troy Fautanu

Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on defense vs. the Packers:

Position Starter LDE Cameron Heyward NT Keeanu Benton RDE Derrick Harmon WLB T.J. Watt LILB Patrick Queen RILB Cole Holcomb SLB Alex Highsmith LCB Darius Slay SS Juan Thornhill FS DeShon Elliott RCB Joey Porter Jr. NB Jalen Ramsey

Here's a look at the Steelers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Packers:

Position Starter PK Chris Boswell P Corliss Waitman H Corliss Waitman PR Calvin Austin III KR Kenneth Gainwell LS Christian Kuntz

Green Bay Packers projected starting lineup

NFL: Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on offense vs. the Steelers:

Position Starter QB Jordan Love RB Josh Jacobs WR Matthew Golden WR Romeo Doubs WR Christian Watson TE Tucker Kraft LT Rasheed Walker LG Aaron Banks C Elgton Jenkins RG Jordan Morgan RT Zach Tom

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on defense vs. the Steelers:

Position Starter LDE Rashan Gary LDT Colby Wooden RDT Devonte Wyatt RDE Micah Parsons WLB Edgerrin Cooper MLB Quay Walker SLB Isaiah McDuffie LCB Keisean Nixon SS Evan Williams FS Xavier McKinney RCB Nate Hobbs NB Javon Bullard

Here's a look at the Packers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Steelers:

Position Starter PK Brandon McManus P Daniel Whelan H Daniel Whelan PR Matthew Golden KR Keisean Nixon LS Matt Orzech

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers depth chart for Week 8

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Aaron Rodgers Mason Rudolph Will Howard (IR) Skylar Thompson (IR) RB Jaylen Warren Kenneth Gainwell Kaleb Johnson - WR DK Metcalf Scotty Miller (O) - - WR Calvin Austin III Ben Skowronek - - WR Roman Wilson Ke'Shawn Williams - - TE Jonnu Smith Pat Freiermuth Darnell Washington Connor Heyward FB Connor Heyward - - - LT Broderick Jones Calvin Anderson - - LG Isaac Seumalo Spencer Anderson - - C Zach Frazier (Q) Ryan McCollum - - RG Mason McCormick Max Scharping (IR) - - RT Troy Fautanu Andrus Peat - -

Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Cameron Heyward Logan Lee Esezi Otomewo Isaiahh Loudermilk (IR) NT Keeanu Benton Daniel Ekuale Domenique Davis (IR) - RDE Derrick Harmon Yahya Black DeMarvin Leal Dean Lowry (IR) WLB T.J. Watt Jack Sawyer - - LILB Patrick Queen Carson Bruener Malik Harrison (IR) - RILB Cole Holcomb Payton Wilson - - SLB Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig - - LCB Darius Slay Brandin Echols Cory Trice Jr. (IR) - SS Juan Thornhill Jabrill Peppers - - FS DeShon Elliott Chuck Clark Miles Killebrew (IR) - RCB Joey Porter Jr. James Pierre - - NB Jalen Ramsey Donte Kent (IR) - -

Here's a look at the Steelers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Chris Boswell - - - P Corliss Waitman - - - H Corliss Waitman - - - PR Calvin Austin III Ke'Shawn Williams Scotty Miller (O) - KR Kenneth Gainwell Ke'Shawn Williams Roman Wilson Kaleb Johnson LS Christian Kuntz - - -

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jordan Love Malik Willis - - RB Josh Jacobs Emanuel Wilson Chris Brooks MarShawn Lloyd (IR) WR Matthew Golden (Q) Dontayvion Wicks (O) Jayden Reed (IR) - WR Romeo Doubs Malik Heath - - WR Christian Watson (Q) Savion Williams - - TE Tucker Kraft Luke Musgrave John FitzPatrick - LT Rasheed Walker Anthony Belton John Williams (O) - LG Aaron Banks Donovan Jennings - - C Elgton Jenkins Jacob Monk - - RG Jordan Morgan Sean Rhyan Travis Glover (IR) - RT Zach Tom Darian Kinnard - -

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rashan Gary Lukas Van Ness (O) Brenton Cox Jr. (IR) - LDT Colby Wooden Nazir Stackhouse - - RDT Devonte Wyatt (Q) Karl Brooks Warren Brinson (Q) - RDE Micah Parsons Kingsley Enagbare Barryn Sorrell Arron Mosby WLB Edgerrin Cooper Nick Niemann - - MLB Quay Walker - - - SLB Isaiah McDuffie Ty'Ron Hopper - - LCB Keisean Nixon Kamal Hadden - - SS Evan Williams Zayne Anderson - - FS Xavier McKinney Kitan Oladapo - - RCB Nate Hobbs Carrington Valentine Bo Melton - NB Javon Bullard - - -

Here's a look at the Packers' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Brandon McManus (Q) Lucas Havrisik - - P Daniel Whelan - - - H Daniel Whelan - - - PR Matthew Golden (Q) Keisean Nixon Jayden Reed (IR) - KR Keisean Nixon Savion Williams Bo Melton - LS Matt Orzech - - -

How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 8 SNF contest

The Steelers vs. Packers game will be broadcast live on NBC, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst). Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also live stream the contest Fubo and Peacock.

