Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Drake Maye

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 21, 2025 18:46 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Aaron Rodgers, Drake Maye (Credits: IMAGN)

Week 3's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots matchup featured two quarterbacks from different generations going at it. Aaron Rodgers landed in Foxborough with a mission: getting the second win of the season for the Steelers, while Drake Maye was set to build on the Week 2 win over divisional rivals, the Miami Dolphins.

Both squads have renewed expectations after experiencing busy offseasons that put them in a position to make noise in their division and perhaps in the conference. They came off with different results, as the Steelers couldn't keep up with the Seattle Seahawks (31-17), while the Patriots secured the first win of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots box score

Teams1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinal Score
Pittsburgh Steelers77
New England Patriots0 7
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots player stats

Steelers players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Aaron Rodgers7081010-110
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
DK Metcalf---2271
Jaylen Warren 103503140
Kenneth Gainwell3181---
Pat Freiermuth---160
Defense

PlayerTackles (Total)SacksInterceptions
Cole Holcomb400
Patrick Queen400
Chuck Clark400
Cameron Hayward410
Jabrill Peppers400
Brandin Echools301
Derrick Harmon210
James Pierre200
Payton Wilson 200
Yahya Black200
TJ Watt110
Darius Slay100
Miles Killebrew100
Daniel Ekuale100
Juan Thornhill100
Ben Skowronek100
DeMarvin Leal100
Jack Sawyer100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Chris Boswell0/02
Patriots players' stats:

Quarterback

PlayerPassing YardsPass CompletionsPass AttemptsPassing TDsInterceptionsRushing YardsCarriesRushing TDs
Drake Maye1301321111510
Rushing and receiving

PlayerRush AttemptsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
Antonio Gibson 5190---
Rhamondre Stevenson31703380
TreVeyon Henderson250150
Hunter Henry---3321
Kayshon Boutte---1200
Stefon Diggs---2180
Mack Hollins---290
DeMario Douglas---180
TreVeyon Henderson---150
Defense

PlayerTacklesSacksInterceptions
Robert Spillane900
Craig Woodson400
Jaylinn Hawkins300
Harold Landry III300
Kyle Dugger 200
Brenden Schooler100
Milton Williams100
Christian Barmore100
Joshua Farmer100
Will Campbell100
Cory Durden100
K'Lavon Chaisson100
Keion White100
Christian Elliss100
Kicking

PlayerField Goals Converted/AttemptsTotal Points
Andy Borregales0/01
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots game recap

At 8:25 in the first quarter, Kenneth Gainwell found the end zone with a 1-yard rush to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead after Chris Boswell completed the extra point.

Aaron Rodgers found DK Metcalf with a 12-yard pass to extend the lead to 14-0 after a 12-play, 90-yard drive.

The Patriots responded at 9:01 in the second quarter when Drake Maye found Hunter Henry for a 5-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7.

