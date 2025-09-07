Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets predictions, odds, and picks for Week 1 showdown

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season features an intriguing matchup between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both starting quarterbacks will be facing off against their former teams when Aaron Rodgers takes on Justin Fields. Here's a full preview of how this one could play out, along with some picks and predictions for the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Game Details

Fixture: New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS and Paramount+

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7th, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Steelers (-2.5)

Jets (+2.5)

Moneyline

Steelers (-153)

Jets (+129)

Total

Over / Under (38.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Picks

Jets vs Steelers

Justin Fields has consistently been one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL whenever he has been a starter. He averaged about 40 rushing yards per game in his six starts for the Steelers last season and is reportedly expected to get plenty of opportunities with the Jets. Taking him to go over 45 rushing yards in Week 1 is a solid bet.

This game is projected to be the lowest scoring game of Week 1, which makes sense considering all of the offensive changes both teams went through during the offseason. It can often take some time to adjust to these situations, and with the Jets insisting on a run-first approach, as well as playing an elite defense, taking under 18.5 points for their team total is a strong pick.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: NFL Injury Report

Steelers

DT Derrick Harmon (Knee) - OUT

OLB Nick Herbig (Hamstring) - Questionable

QB Skylar Thompson (Hamstring) - Questionable

Jets

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (Triceps) - OUT

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (Hand) - OUT

OT Esa Pole (Ankle) - OUT

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Head-to-Head

The Steelers have been domiannt in their all-time series against the Jets with a 21-7 overall record. The Jets have had a bit more success in recent years, winning three of their past five meetings. They will try to carry that momentum into a Week 1 showdown with Steelers in what appears to be an evenly matched contest.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets: Prediction for Week 1

The Jets and Steelers both went through significant changes during the offseason, starting with acquiring new quarterbacks. Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers swapped teams, with Fields joining new head coach Aaron Glenn for the Jets.

Rodgers will have an intriguing new weapon to work with in DK Metcalf, though he will be covered by elite cornerback Sauce Gardner. This matchup is expected to be a low-scoring defensive battle when considering all of the variables, which should favor the more experienced Steelers to come away with a Week 1 victory.

Prediction: Steelers 20, Jets 16

