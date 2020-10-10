Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Heinz Field to meet the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for the 80th matchup of their cross-state rivalry.

The Steelers boast a perfect record of 3-0 this season while the Eagles are 1-2-1. The Steelers had an unscheduled bye last week after the Tennessee Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak among the team and the game had to be postponed to a later date. The Eagles, on the other hand, registered their first victory of the season last week with a 25-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Head to Head

Going into the 80th game played between these two teams, the Eagles lead the all-time series 48-28-3.

The Battle of PA 😤#HereWeGo | #PHIvsPIT - Sunday at 1 pm on FOX pic.twitter.com/9XvolRABvi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 10, 2020

The Steelers have an abysmal record at home against the Eagles, having won just 18 of their 40 games in Pittsburgh.

The last encounter at Heinz Field was eight years ago in 2012, when the Steelers won a close one, 16-14.

Pittsburgh Steelers form guide in the league : W W W

Philadelphia Eagles form guide in the league : L L T W

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Steelers are one of the league's luckier squads, with a minimal number of players on the injury report. Their only major concern this week is linebacker TJ Watt (knee), who did not practice on Thursday.

Out for Steelers: None

Doubtful for Steelers: TJ Watt

The Eagles, meanwhile, have an injury report filled to the brim with multiple casualties on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, while fellow receiver Alshon Jeffrey (illness) missed practice on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) was a limited participant, while cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) missed both practice sessions.

Out for Eagles: None

Doubtful for Eagles: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffrey, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Predicted Starters

Pittsburgh Steelers:

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

RB: James Conner, Benny Snell

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington

TE: Eric Ebron

Philadelphia Eagles:

QB: Carson Wentz

RB: Miles Sanders

WR: Greg Ward Jr., DeSean Jackson(D), Alshon Jeffery(D)

TE: Zach Ertz

.@cj_wentz is our @Toyota Player of the Week after getting it done through the air and on the ground.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 7, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Predictions

This matchup looks like an easy Steelers victory.

Yes, the Eagles did beat the 49ers last week, but there were certain outliers in their victory. The 49ers were playing their backup QB, who was replaced in the third quarter by the third-string QB. San Francisco was also without their No. 1 running back.

The Steelers are at full strength coming off a bye and have the best defense in the league.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Steelers to win.