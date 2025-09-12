  • home icon
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report: Latest on Nick Herbig, Nick Emmanwori, Devon Witherspoon, and more for Week 2

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 12, 2025 16:27 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks injury report: Latest on Nick Herbig, Nick Emmanwori, Devon Witherspoon, and more for Week 2 - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New York Jets 34-32 last week to start the 2025 season positively. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks suffered a 17-13 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. This is not how the team had hoped to begin a new season after their 10-win record failed to get them a postseason spot last year.

The Seahawks will look to put up a much better showing at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday when they face Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and the Steelers.

Seattle Seahawks injury report for Week 2

The Seahawks are sweating over the fitness of some of their key defensive backs ahead of the Week 2 game.

Safety Julian Love (groin), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee), and safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. For Emmanwori and Witherspoon, it was the second straight session they missed, but Love was downgraded from limited practice participation to DNP on Thursday.

Given the severity of the high-ankle sprain he sustained in last Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Emmanwori is not expected to feature on Sunday. The team activated veteran CB Shaquill Griffin from their practice squad on Thursday as Witherspoon's situation is still uncertain.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back) also didn't practice for the Seahawks on Thursday. He was a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jake Bobo (concussion), linebacker Ernest Jones (shoulder), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee), and wide receiver Dareke Young (hamstring), all participated in full practice on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Week 2

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) missed practice for the second consecutive day for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. Harmon, linebacker Malik Harrison (knee), and safety DeShon Elliott (knee) have already been mentioned by coach Mike Tomlin as players who will not play in Week 2.

In addition, linebacker Nick Herbig participated fully in practice on Thursday after missing the Week 1 matchup with the Jets due to a hamstring issue.

"I definitely feel optimistic. I think I've had a great road to recovery. I had a great plan laid out with the trainers and with Coach T, so I'm feeling good," Herbig said on Thursday.

Offensive lineman Calvin Anderson didn't practice on Wednesday due to an illness but he was able to log a full participation on Thursday.

