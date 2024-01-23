Playoff fantasy football QB rankings for Conference Championships: Brock Purdy looks to bounce back

Playoff fantasy football marches on to the Conference Championship round of the NFL Playoffs as the difficulty of these leagues continues to increase. Unlike traditional season-long formats, the pool of available players shrinks each week, making it more challenging to set lineups as each round passes. This is the case for all of the various postseason formats.

Whether players are in standard playoff fantasy football leagues or survival formats, this round will include four teams. This severely limits lineup flexibility as compared to regular-season leagues with up to 32 teams' players to choose from. Even fewer players may be available to many managers, depending on who they drafted or which players they used in previous rounds.

Quarterbacks may be in the position most affected by this situation. Traditional playoff fantasy football leagues hold a standard draft, so if a manager didn't select one of the remaining four quarterbacks prior to the start of the playoffs, they probably won't be able to start anyone in this position for this round.

In survival leagues, two quarterbacks have already been used, and if they are among those still in the playoffs, managers may have as few as two options this week. All of this plays a major role in the additional strategy that makes these leagues so entertaining.

Each of the four remaining quarterbacks has their own sets of positives and negatives when it comes to their value in the Conference Championships. Brock Purdy has struggled a bit lately, recording just three touchdowns and four interceptions across his past three games, but he will face off against easily the worst remaining passing defense in the NFL Playoffs.

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are in similar situations this week as they face off against each other. Both have performed well in the playoffs so far but must overcome the challenge of facing one of the best overall defenses in the NFL this season. The same can be said for Jared Goff, though his upside seems to be more capped than Mahomes and Jackson.

Managers in traditional playoff fantasy football formats may not have multiple options at this point in the postseason, but survival players will need to make a choice. They also must keep their Super Bowl strategy in mind as they want to try to make sure they still have a quarterback available for the final round.

All things considered, here is how the four quarterbacks stack up for this round of playoff fantasy football. These rankings can also be useful for DFS players as they try to build the most favorable lineups.

QB rankings for playoff fantasy football in Conference Championships

QB rankings

Brock Purdy Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes Jared Goff