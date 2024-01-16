Playoff fantasy football QB rankings for Divisional Round: Josh Allen keeps rolling

Playoff fantasy football offers a unique format to continue competing in the NFL postseason. Managers will draft a team like they normally would in regular season-long leagues and generally use the same scoring settings. The one major catch is that as teams get eliminated from the NFL playoffs, their players are no longer available to use in fantasy football lineups.

This massive factor has a direct impact on the draft strategy. Managers will generally want to target players on teams that they believe are capable of making a deep postseason run. This will solidify their lineups in the later rounds of the playoffs when fewer options become available.

Another popular playoff fantasy football format is survival, which combines the scoring format of traditional leagues with elements of DFS and eliminator pools. Managers are tasked with creating a DFS-style lineup for each full round of the NFL Playoffs. These leagues also come with a massive catch, as every manager can only use each player once for the duration of the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Regardless of which playoff fantasy football format managers are competing in or if they are just playing traditional DFS, the quarterbacks will always be among the most important players in any lineup. They are often the highest-scoring overall players and their position averages more fantasy points per game than any other position.

The challenge of the Divisional Round is that only eight starting quarterbacks are available for fantasy lineups. This puts even more of a premium on starting the most favorable options to make sure final fantasy scores are maximized. A wrong move in this position can truly be detrimental.

It should come as no surprise that Josh Allen tops the quarterback rankings. He has been the highest-scoring quarterback this season and continues to dominate with his elite combination of rushing and passing. He topped the rankings in the Wild Card round and could do so again this week.

CJ Stroud is a quarterback to keep an eye on this week after his strong playoff fantasy football performance in the first round. He did so against a strong defense but will have to face another one in the Divisional Round. He will also have to go on the road this time, making his matchup more difficult.

All of these situations are taken into account when making the weekly quarterback rankings for this round of the playoffs. The rankings can be useful when setting playoff fantasy football lineups and also for DFS players.

QB rankings for playoff fantasy football in Divisional Round

QB rankings

Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Patrick Mahomes CJ Stroud Jared Goff Baker Mayfield Brock Purdy Jordan Love