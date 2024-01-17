Playoff fantasy football WR rankings for Divisional Round: Mike Evans looks to bounce back

Playoff fantasy football offers a unique twist on traditional season-long formats with an added layer of strategy. They generally use the same scoring settings and roster structure as regular leagues and also host a typical snake-style draft format. The catch is that the pool of available players is much smaller and shrinks further as each round passes.

As teams are officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, their players are no longer available to use in playoff fantasy football lineups. This massive factor plays an important role in which players to target on draft day. The most successful rosters often include players on NFL teams that make deep playoff runs. Without some of them, it's extremely difficult to field a full lineup in the later rounds of the playoffs.

As an alternative to this playoff fantasy football format, some managers choose to join survival leagues for the postseason. These leagues run like traditional fantasy leagues but also factor elements of DFS and Eliminator pools. Managers are tasked with setting a DFS-style lineup for each round, but can only use each player once for the entire duration of the playoffs.

While wide receivers clearly represent the deepest position, they still have a severely limited pool of options for playoff fantasy football. The Divisional Round features just eight NFL teams, which will be cut in half as each round passes. This makes it crucial to have a solid strategy when targeting wide receivers for a fantasy roster.

Mike Evans figures to be a popular target during the Divisional Round, despite his poor performance during the Wild Card round. He has an extremely favorable matchup this week against a struggling pass defense, making him a legitimate bounce-back candidate. His excellent regular season supports the idea that the last round was simply an off day for the superstar wide receiver.

Nico Collins is another interesting wide receiver to keep an eye on after his excellent performance against one of the best defenses in the NFL last week. He will have a similarly challenging matchup this week, which may cause some managers to fade him. He was able to overcome it in his first game and will look to do so again in round two.

All of these factors have been taken into careful consideration for every wide receiver to produce the following positional rankings playoff fantasy football in the Divisional Round. These rankings can be useful for managers setting lineups in any of the postseason formats, as well as for DFS players.

WR rankings for playoff fantasy football in Divisional Round

WR rankings

Deebo Samuel Amon-Ra St. Brown Mike Evans Nico Collins Rashee Rice Brandon Aiyuk Stefon Diggs Jayden Reed Zay Flowers Chris Godwin Khalil Shakir Odell Beckham Jr. Romeo Doubs Gabe Davis Jameson Williams Noah Brown Christian Watson Josh Reynolds Robert Woods Rashod Bateman